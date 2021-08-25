A woman has generated conversations about whether couples should have joint accounts

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, she stated that doing such a thing is equal to her being a fool

Some people support her whilst some are against it

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A woman has likened opening a joint bank account with her spouse to being a fool or wanting to be taken for granted.

The lady scoffed at the idea of co-owning the same account with one's partner during a market survey with YEN.com.gh's Nana Day.

I will be a fool to have a joint account with my husband - Woman says in video. Photo source: Yen.com.gh

Source: Facebook

The woman was visibly annoyed at the thought that anyone would ask her such a question.

"I should open a joint account with a man? Why? Is it because I am foolish," said the woman.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"No. no. You asked if I would open a joint account with my husband, right? No. no. It doesn't work like that in Ghana."

Watch the video below.

The video has generated a lot of conversations about trust in marriages, and whether having a joint account as a couple is necessary.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions.

Binbintir Biiyeen commended YEN for starting the conversation.

"I applaud you #Yen TV for this initiative. You really making us informed about perceptions."

Philomina Nyarkoa thinks men should feel bad for a woman thinking this way.

"I would have been ashamed of myself if I was a Ghanaian man, so sad that some wicked men have destroy a whole gender"

Nana Darkwa is against opening a joint account with his spouse

"Why should I do joint account with my wife a Ghanaian lady tweaaaa Apuuu"

Prince Opoku shared a proverb to make his point

"So this tells me that, that proverb which says s3 obaa to tuo aa 3twene obarima daamu nu, isn't true or what..."

Richard Agbeyizah issues a warning

"Men should be wise oooo hmmmmm don't invest in this kind of wemen hmmmmmm listen to the northern wemen and listen to the others"

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a man has shared the reason behind what he says is the cause of low sex drive amongst Ghanaian market women.

Speaking in an interview with YEN.com.gh, he claimed that eight of ten market women in the country are either not interested in sex or partake in the act just to please their partners.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a woman who sells drinks at the market has asserted that Ghanaian men are not romantic at all and explained why in a video that is fast going viral.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh's Nanaday, the woman indicated that men in Ghana need to learn how to touch their women randomly and speak romantic words in their ears to make them feel special.

According to her, this is what causes a lot of women not to respond favourably when their men are making moves on them to give a good time in bed.

Source: Yen.com.gh