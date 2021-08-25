Kennedy Agyapong has spoken about his plans for the unnamed person who duped him of millions of dollars

In an interview on Net 3 Television, he disclosed that he intends to break up the company owned by the gentleman

He added that he had already started with his plans

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin South, has promised to break up the company of an unknown man he said duped him of 7 million dollars.

Speaking on Net 2 Television, he shared that he feels hurt that someone younger than him dared to mislead him when he was only trying to be of help.

Kennedy Agyapong: I will collapse the business of the man who duped me of $7 million. Photo source: Kennedy Agyapong

Source: Original

He also added that he will make the yet to be identified man regret what he did by collapsing his company before the end of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) rule.

Agyapong also disclosed that he had already taken steps to ensure his promise.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"Do you see why Ghana doesn't develop? I will take action and I don't care because I won't let him take me for granted ever. It hurts me that the boys managed to defraud me. I will destroy them. Whether they pay or they don't pay," stated Agyapong.

"I will break their business. In Ghana, three years under the NPP. I will collapse their business. I have started already. I am blocking them everywhere. You will see what will happen in Ghana."

.He explained how he was duped during the interview.

"Last week, I told you that I bought machines worth 7 million dollars for some gentleman. They cheated on me. They still haven't changed. Their time will come. My message to them is when I was giving you the 7 million to buy those canon machines, if that was all I was left with, I wouldn't have bought those machines for you. What even hurts me is that a 39-year-old boy would cheat me a 61-year old man. And the action I want to take, people are still begging."

Agyapong also spoke about why he feels it was necessary to publicly talk about the misfortune that has happened to him.

"I am sharing this example to let you know it is not easy for me but I am rising above the occasion. I will not let this seven million stop my ambitions. I am still investing."

Watch the video below.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Kennedy Agyapong had commended Ewes for the good works they are doing in the country.

According to him, their industrious and enterprising nature in Ghana’s construction industry is relative to none.

The Assin Central MP said per his experience with his Ewe dominated workers at his construction sites, it clearly shows their technical and practical areas of expertise.

Source: Yen