Ghanaian entertainer, Showboy, is a year older today, August 25, 2021

Due to his circumstances, he has to celebrate the day in prison following his incarceration years ago

He sent some golden advice to people by telling them to cherish their freedom

Incarcerated Ghanaian entertainer, Sam Kwabena Safo Junior, famed as Showboy, has spoken from his prison cells in America on the occasion of his birthday today, August 25.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Showboy was seen in his prison cell as he announced that he was celebrating his birthday.

He however indicated that due to his present circumstances, he had to celebrate the special day behind bars.

Showboy added that apart from being locked up in the US jail on his birthday, he was also celebrating the day with bread and groundnut paste instead of cake.

He said he would have been enjoying a plate of fried rice or jollof rice if he was a free man but prison had 'humbled' him to stick with bread and paste.

The musician went on to show off parts of his small prison cell and said some of the inmates were still sleeping.

Showboy then used the opportunity to advise people to cherish the freedom they are currently enjoying since being incarcerated takes away almost all of one's freedom.

Showboy is in jail in America for stabbing the late Junior U.S during a fight between them.

He was sentenced to serve 6 years in prison in March 2019. Junior U.S, who reported Showboy to the police later died from a robbery attack in the U.S.

