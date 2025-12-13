The University of Ghana has opened a fresh opportunity for applicants who did not find their names in the admission list

Excitement grew as the University of Ghana rolled out a self-placement system for unadmitted students

Newly successful applicants have been alerted to what to expect should they decide to join the institution

Social media has been abuzz following the University of Ghana’s introduction of a self-placement system for unadmitted applicants.

In a recent post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the school explained that this system provides such applicants with a second chance to join tertiary education in Ghana.

Unlike the regular admission process, the self-placement system is limited by course availability, giving applicants the opportunity to select programmes that still have openings. As the university stated:

"UG: The University of Ghana has introduced a self-placement system for unadmitted qualified applicants. Stay tuned," the school wrote.

Reactions to UG’s self-placement system

YEN.com.gh has been closely following the admission process and has compiled some interesting reactions to the self-placement initiative:

@MlsDesmond wrote:

"Double track anaa?"

@21_wobil shared:

"Chale, some SHS vibes."

@Maver3581 shared:

"Very soon they’ll run a double track system."

@madam_eudia wrote:

"How?? I can’t see it on the portal."

@KwabenaTrump:

"Good move."

@experience_2477:

"Fair enough."



UG notifies newly admitted students of planned itinerary

In a related development, the University of Ghana has informed newly admitted applicants about plans aimed at ensuring a smooth transition into student life.

According to the admission letters, all newly admitted students must confirm their acceptance by paying thirty per cent (30%) of the required fees as a non-refundable commitment fee within seven days of receiving the letter.

This step is intended to secure their place and allow the university to plan effectively for the upcoming academic year.

Itinerary for new University of Ghana students

In this vein, applicants have been notified that online registration will begin on Monday, December 15, 2025.

To register, newly admitted students will need their student number and PIN, but must pay at least 50 per cent of the fees to qualify for registration.

The deadline for registration is Friday, February 13, 2026.

On the issue of accommodation, new students were informed that accommodation is not guaranteed.

Reporting to the University of Ghana campus

The admission letter also indicated that students are to report to the university from Sunday, January 18, 2026, to Tuesday, January 20, 2026, with teaching scheduled to commence on Monday, January 26, 2026.

Also, they would be required to participate in a compulsory orientation programme from Wednesday, January 21, to Friday, January 23, 2026.

Matriculation is scheduled to be held on Saturday, February 7, 2026, with students required to sign the online matriculation form to confirm their studentship before the ceremony.

As part of their admission, students must also undergo a medical examination.

In cases where a newly admitted student opts to withdraw from the university before Friday, February 6, 2026, the university shall refund the fees less 30% of the total amount payable, which will be retained as administrative charges.

