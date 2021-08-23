A 45-year-old man who has been farming for 30 years has narrated how he is able to do his job daily as a physically challenged man

The man named Nayo Godwin McCarthy mentioned that he learned farming from his parents and has been doing it since then

According to Godwin, he was not born disabled but rather developed it after falling ill and getting injected at the hospital

Nayo Godwin McCarthy, a middle-aged man who lives at Dogo in Ada, has been found to be farming for three decades (30) years as he began at age 15.

Although he is unable to walk, the 45-year-old is able to manage five acres of farmland on which he grows a variety of crops that earn him a good living.

Narrating his story to Enyonam Manye, of The Ghanaian Farmer, the physically challenged farmer mentioned that he learned farming from his parents as a young boy.

"I was raised by farming parents, so right from childhood, I was trained in the craft. After seeing the many benefits that can be derived from farming, I decided to go into it full-time when I grew up," the man told Enyonam Manye in the YouTube video.

The hardworking farmer also mentioned that he was not actually born with the disability but rather developed it after he suffered an illness and was given an injection at the hospital.

According to Godwin who started off with two acres of farmland for groundnut, pepper and maize, he owes his success in farming partly to his wife who has been supporting him on the farm by helping with the irrigation.

