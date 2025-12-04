Ralph St Williams has confronted a street preacher, accusing her of making noise early in the morning

The woman of God did not budge and continued preaching while the divisive activist watched her

Netizens thronged the comments to share their views on Ralph’s confrontation with the lady preacher

Fix The Country convener Ralph Saint Williams, known for his critiques of political leaders and societal issues, is trending after confronting a female preacher.

Ralph De FellowGhanaian confronts a woman of God for noise pollution as she preaches at dawn.

The activist, also known as Ralph De FellowGhanaian, approached a preacher who was allegedly disturbing the peace in the community.

He called out the woman for delivering her sermons behind their buildings while the residents within were trying to rest.

Ralph described her conduct as unacceptable and said the Ghana Police Service should have been the ones to address the situation.

"Only if we had a serious country, the police would be the right ones to come after you," he told the woman, who refused to listen and continued preaching.

The local preacher continued her message, urging people to repent because the world was coming to an end.

Part of her preaching did not sit well with Ralph, who presumed she was indirectly attacking him for complaining about the noise.

"Exactly, this is what I’m talking about. Whenever you confront them, they call you a gang leader 'Champion atta'."

Ralph St Williams clashes with female preacher

He also challenged one of the woman’s statements, arguing that some deaths are not punishments from God but consequences of failures within Ghana’s system.

Insisting he was right to confront the preacher, Ralph questioned what was wrong done by people who died during medical procedures when the lights went off.

"What wrong did those people do?" he said.

The video on X, at the time of reporting, had 59.7 thousand views, 151 comments and 928 likes, and netizens have shared their views on the matter.

See the X post below.

Peeps react to Ralph confronting female preacher

YEN.com.gh earlier compiled several comments on the video.

@2xnmore wrote:

“Everybody knows the time to pray. Why do they have to mount speakers to call for prayers in 2025?”

@2xnmore wrote:

“I agree with you on this. Sometimes it’s just too much. Unfortunately, when you confront them, you end up empowering them.”

@ACHIE_O wrote:

“Why doesn’t he go to places where mosques are and tell them they make noise with their dawn prayers? This guy is doing too much.”

@killa_ronin wrote:

“I see people say mosques make noise with the call to prayer every morning. The truth is, the call to prayer doesn’t take more than 10 minutes. Why don’t people get that?”

@_koose added:

“You might not see the importance of this. If you don’t need it, someone needs it at that moment. It has helped many people. You can ask her to reduce the volume, but you cannot stop her.”

CCTV footage shows Ralph St. Williams' altercation with nurses at Ridge Hospital on August 18, 2025.

