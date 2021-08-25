Bulldog names Shatta Rako in lists 5 top dancehall artistes in GH; Iwan missing

Bulldog has made a list of his top 5 Dancehall artistes in the country

The artiste manager decided to name Shatta Rako in the enviable list

Bulldog however omitted his former artiste Iwan from the list he made

Ghanaian entertainment pundit and artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson famed as Bulldog, has named his all-time top 5 Ghanaian Dancehall artistes.

The Creative Director of Bullhaus Entertainment was put on the spot to make a list of the dancehall artistes he would rank to be top in Ghana.

Bulldog, in no particular order, named Shatta Wale, Samini, Stonebwoy, Jahlead and Shatta Rako as his top five dancehall artistes in Ghana.

Explaining his list, Bulldog said it was based on the business side of the artistes' career and not so much about their talents.

Bulldog wrote: "Note this the “learn the game” statement is not about faking. The game is a business and when you learn it you’ll profit from it. When a mainstream rapper acknowledges an emerging one — that’s reaching out to pull them up.

When an emerging rapper who aspire to be at the top mentions his peer group as their favorites — what’s that? You may not agree with me but think deep. I also know your stance when it comes to Sarkodie so it’s cool.

Talent — that doesn’t make business sense is just a waste of God’s time. We’re out here to profit from our talents. ‘LEARN THE GAME’ is the way to make headway."

Bulldog's list followed a post made by Mixta Amoah on Facebook to get the artiste manager to name his top five dancehall artistes after Obibini listed his top 5 rappers in Ghana.

Many people would be left quite stunned that Bulldog did not add Dancehall star Iwan to the list even though the duo had worked together in the past.

