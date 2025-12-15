Daddy Lumba was laid to rest on December 13, 2025, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, where his face was partially covered while lying in state

His sister, Faustina Fosu, confirmed that it was the late musician who was lying in state and personally saw him behind the scenes before the burial

She also explained why Daddy Lumba's face was covered during the ceremony, clarifying the family’s decision and addressing the public criticism

On December 13, 2025, the late veteran highlife musician Charles Kwadwo Fosu, known as Daddy Lumba, was laid to rest at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

A large turnout from his family members, colleagues from the industry, fans, and well-wishers came to pay their last respects and honour one of Ghana’s finest musicians.

However, during the lying to rest and the filing past, mourners noticed that Daddy Lumba’s face was partially covered with what appeared to be a net-like material.

This led many individuals to raise concerns on social media, resulting in divided feelings and curiosity about why the late highlife legend's face was not fully visible.

Numerous individuals went online to speculate whether or not it was truly Daddy Lumba who was lying in state, questioning the condition of the body in the casket.

Many even went so far as to post the assertion that it was a dummy, which has created a significant amount of debate and emotional responses among Ghanaians.

As these conversations continued to create discussions online, one of Daddy Lumba's sisters, Faustina Fosu, came with clarification regarding the situation.

Sister explains covering of Daddy Lumba's face

Faustina Fosu has said that she witnessed her brother before his burial and confirmed that he was indeed Daddy Lumba, and that he looked very peaceful and died with dignity, contrary to claims of an unusual death.

Faustina further stated that the reason for covering her sibling's face was not a mistake, disclosing that the late legendary musician had specified the conditions of his burial in his final testament.

She believes Daddy Lumba valued privacy and would prefer if his body were not displayed publicly, but the family decided to allow family and friends to pay their respects to avoid needless speculation.

Faustina stated that the family had intended to follow the wishes of the late musician when making their decisions about his funeral and covered his face to show their respect for his final request.

Ultimately, the family asked the public to concentrate on honouring Daddy Lumba's musical achievements and the significant impact he had on highlife music in Ghana, rather than on speculating about his burial.

Daddy Lumba's children paid their last tribute

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the funeral service for the late highlife musician Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, was held at the Heroes Park in Kumasi on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

In a video, Daddy Lumba's children honoured their late father with a heartfelt tribute to bid him farewell. Speaking at the event, the legend's first son, Calvin Kwadwo Fosu, detailed the memories that he shared with his father.

