A Ghanaian prophet has issued a series of alarming prophecies targeting prominent socialite and forex trader Kojo Forex, following the arrest of Abu Trica in Ghana.

In a video dated December 12, 2025, the Ghanaian prophet issued the warning during an interview, aimed at Bright Kojo Onipayede, popularly known as Kojo Forex.

Kojo Forex is a renowned figure in the retail trading space, widely recognised for his impact in forex education and financial markets in Africa and beyond. Meanwhile, a supposed man of God predicted a future of imprisonment just like in the case of Abu Trica.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that online big boy, Abu Trica, had been arrested by US authorities on Thursday, December 11, 2025, in Ghana.

He faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and a forfeiture specification, and could face up to 20 years in prison.

Kojo Forex's prophecy following Abu Trica's arrest

The prophet, speaking with authority, addressed Kojo Forex, cautioning him to find protection to avoid an inevitable prison sentence.

In his words:

"If you do not find a place for spiritual refuge, no matter how long it takes, you will go to prison. You are also involved in this 'game'. Kojo Forex, find a place to hide. Find protection."

He spoke further, attributing the impending doom to a spiritual betrayal from Kojo Forex's own family.

"This is because your paternal family sold you out long ago in the spiritual world. So very soon, bad news will prevail," he said.

The prophecies took an even darker turn as he focused on Kojo Forex's partner, alleging that the woman had been spiritually afflicted with a terminal illness.

He predicted her unexpected death would cause trouble, as the public would accuse Kojo Forex of using her for money rituals.

"When her sickness comes in the physical world, Kojo, your wife will leave the world," he warned.

Watch the full video shared on TikTok below:

Reactions to Kojo Forex's prophecy

YEN.com.gh had collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on social media. Some of the comments are below.

Kwamena_Arthur stated:

"These boys making us feel as if we doing nothing with our lives."

Kwamé said:

"If you get your money and you spend it quietly, all this will not happen to you."

Amponsah commented:

"I'm beginning to believe this guy. Your words are happening."

US authorities arrest Abu Trica

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that, according to an unsealed US Justice Department indictment, Abu Trica, whose real name is Frederick Kumi but is also known as Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, was arrested on Thursday, December 11, 2025, in Ghana.

In a statement, the Justice Department alleged that the businessman, known for his lavish displays of wealth and ownership of an extravagant number of luxury cars, was part of a criminal network that had targeted elderly victims in the United States in romance fraud schemes.

The syndicate had reportedly been operating since 2023 and defrauded its victims out of more than $8 million.

