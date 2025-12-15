Footage of Abu Trica's son has surfaced days after his father's arrest for alleged involvement in romance fraud

In a video shared before the socialite's arrest, his young son made an emotional plea to reunite with his father

Abu Trica's son's appeal to visit his embattled father has stirred mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

A video of embattled Ghanaian socialite and businessman Abu Trica's son before his arrest on December 11, 2025, for allegedly being involved in an $8 million US romance fraud scheme. has surfaced on social media.

Abu Trica, renowned for his flashy lifestyle, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, alias Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, was arrested in a joint operation between the FBI and Ghanaian security agencies on Thursday, December 11, 2025, in Ghana.

According to an unsealed US Justice Department indictment, Abu Trica faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification and faces up to 20 years in prison.

Why was Abu Trica arrested?

In a press statement, the Justice Department alleged that Abu Trica was a member of a criminal syndicate who targeted elderly victims in the US in romance scam schemes.

The syndicate had reportedly been operating since 2023 and had defrauded its unsuspecting victims out of more than $8 million.

Abu Trica and his alleged accomplices reportedly used Artificial Intelligence (AI) software to assume false identities and form close personal relationships with their victims.

The group allegedly gained their victims’ trust to obtain money and valuables, often targeting individuals through social media and online dating platforms under false pretences.

It added that after gaining the trust of victims, they requested money for urgent needs, including medical needs, travel expenses, or investment opportunities.

Abu Trica was allegedly part of the individuals who distributed the alleged criminal proceeds once gained from the US to Ghana and other locations.

The FBI Cleveland Division reportedly conducted the investigation into the crime syndicate with support from the Attorney General’s Office, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Cyber Security Authority (CSA), the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

Abu Trica's girlfriend and baby mama, Abena Oforiwaa, popularly known as Queenie, was also reportedly apprehended by the security agencies to assist in investigations before lawyer and activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor and his firm secured her release.

Abu Trica's son requests to visit him

In a TikTok video that surfaced a day before Abu Trica's arrest, his son was spotted inside a luxurious vehicle as his mother prepared to take him to the "Our Day" event at school in the morning.

The little boy, dressed in casual clothes, requested to see his father instead of going to his school event.

In response, Abu Trica's baby mama rejected the boy's plea and informed him that he would go to school instead, prompting him to cry and complain.

The TikTok video of Abu Trica's son requesting to see his father is below:

Reactions to Abu Trica's son requesting visit

Big fish commented:

"This video breaks my heart. He sensed something was going to happen."

Akuba Pat said:

"God will bring your father, Abu, okay. Just pray."

Six Double wrote:

"Abu go come na the boy grow. Chale."

Abu's baby mama erases videos after arrest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu's baby mama erased videos they had taken together from her social media accounts hours after his arrest.

Queenie also made her account private, restricting Ghanaians from viewing the videos and photos she had shared on social media.

Abu Trica's baby mama's actions after his arrest triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media

