The Bonwire Kente weavers have called on the government to declare a National Kente Day to promote indigenous textiles

This comes after the government declared Wednesday a National Fugu Day, intending to celebrate the northern woven fabric

Ghanaians on social media took to various platforms to share their varied thoughts on the request made by the weavers

The Kente weavers in Bonwire, Ashanti Region, said the government must declare a National Kente Day, after the recent National Fugu Day was established.

The call for the declaration, according to the Kente weavers, is to promote indigenous textiles, preserve Ghana’s cultural heritage, and support local artisans.

Bonwire Kente weavers demand that the government declare a National Kente Day. Photo credit: @arisetourghana

Source: Facebook

The Bonwire Kente weavers made this demand after the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) announced Wednesdays as National Fugu Day, intending to celebrate the northern woven fabric and correct an earlier misconception that described the traditional attire as a mere blouse during President Mahama's three-day official visit to Zambia.

Even though they commended the initiative to promote fugu, the Bonwire weavers explained that the Kente, which is globally recognised as a symbol of Ghanaian identity, royalty, and tradition, deserves similar national recognition.

“The declaration of a National Kente Day would ensure inclusiveness, boost patronage for locally woven kente, create jobs, and help sustain the centuries-old craft passed down through generations,” the weavers told Accra-based Citi FM.

They also mentioned the increasing influx of fake and printed kente fabrics, which are mostly imported. They indicated that such high imports are undermining their livelihoods.

The weavers, therefore, urged the government to impose stricter sanctions on imitation kente designs, describing the situation as a major threat to the survival of the industry.

Reactions to National Kente Day declaration plea

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the plea for a National Kente Day on social media. Read them below:

@UnityEgah said:

"Hiaaaa my country Ghana 🇬🇭 🤣🤣 we never dey disappoint. Someone said this will surely happen. Here it is 😅. My people are you there?"

@ddeeffaauulltt wrote:

"They couldn't allow fugu to enjoy its shine in peace🤦."

@AjoorBm5sfjz9mk said:

"You people go make number 9 people vex."

@ImanePips wrote:

"Very apt and correct, since when did fugu become our national attire?"

@mramomensah said:

"I saw this coming."

@Jcmlfr wrote:

"They shouldn't start. We beg."

@KLETUS999 said:

"National Tie & Dye Day incoming."

@_limenz wrote:

"Menfira kente nkɔtena Office anaa?"

@iam_euddie said:

"Ei upon you people being listed on UNESCO 😅."

@godwinisfine wrote:

"Nhwehwenimu bɛn nono, the fugu day happened out of a situation that evolved. You can ask for a different method to also boost Kente, not this🫡."

Source: YEN.com.gh