Raheem Sterling begins a fresh chapter in the Netherlands with Feyenoord after nearly 14 years in the Premier League

The former Manchester United and Arsenal striker-turned-coach will guide Sterling in a bid to strengthen Feyenoord’s squad this season

Sterling brings Premier League pedigree and goal-scoring quality to Feyenoord, aiming to make an immediate impact in Dutch football

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Raheem Sterling has officially signed with Dutch side Feyenoord on a deal running until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old forward, who departed Chelsea in January, had not featured in competitive football since May 2025 after losing his place at Stamford Bridge.

Raheem Sterling joins Feyenoord until the end of the 2025/26 season. Image credit: Alex Davidson

Source: Getty Images

The move to the Netherlands marks the conclusion of nearly 14 years in England’s top flight, where Sterling represented Manchester City, Liverpool, and Arsenal.

Over the course of 386 Premier League appearances, he scored 131 goals and lifted the title four times with City, according to Transfermarkt.

Speaking about his decision to join Feyenoord, who won the European Cup in 1970, Raheem Sterling reflected on the process:

“Being a free agent gave me a rare opportunity to fully consider my next career move. I wanted to take my time, speak with different clubs and understand the role they envisioned for me, ensuring that I could make a real impact in this next stage.”

Sterling will reunite with former Manchester United and Arsenal striker Robin van Persie, now head coach at Feyenoord, and he expressed optimism about the new environment:

“After detailed conversations with Robin, I’m confident Feyenoord is a place where I can settle in and contribute meaningfully to the team. Playing abroad is a fresh challenge, and I’m ready to embrace it.

I can’t wait to get started, and I’m grateful to Robin, Dennis, and everyone at the club for their patience as I made this decision.”

Van Persie welcomes Sterling to Feyenoord

As covered by Sky Sports, Van Persie also shared his enthusiasm about securing Sterling’s services, highlighting the striker’s experience and game-changing abilities:

“It’s a remarkable achievement that we’ve managed to bring a player of Raheem’s quality to Feyenoord.

''His career speaks for itself; he’s someone who can influence the outcome of matches. I am certain he will be a vital asset as we push towards our goals in the second half of the season.”

Meanwhile, Sterling’s arrival offers Feyenoord both star quality and Premier League experience, with fans eager to see how the forward adapts to Dutch football and contributes to the team’s ambitions this term.

Raheem Sterling. Image credit: Clive Mason

Source: Getty Images

Sterling turns down Bayern Munich offer

According to earlier reports from YEN.com.gh, Bayern Munich reportedly made a surprising approach for Raheem Sterling during the summer transfer window. However, the England international opted to decline the offer.

Despite the appeal of competing for trophies and playing in the Champions League at the Allianz Arena, Sterling remained firm in his choice to pass on a move to the Bundesliga powerhouse.

Source: YEN.com.gh