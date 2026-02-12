Dr Osei Kwame Despite addressed swirling rumours linking him to NACOC’s alleged arrest of a food company manager for attempting to smuggle illicit substances out of the country

Journalist Saddick Adams sparked a firestorm on February 11, 2026, after he tweeted that an unnamed brand executive had been remanded after a discussion with NACOC’s Deputy Director on Angel TV

After the news went viral, many Ghanaians online accused business owners such as Dr Despite and Chez Amis CEO, Big Cheezy, of being the individuals who had been allegedly arrested

Popular Ghanaian businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite has responded to rumours linking him to the Narcotic Control Commission (NACOC)’s alleged arrest of the manager of a prominent Ghanaian food company.

On Wednesday, February 11, 2026, Ghanaian journalist Saddick Adams, popularly known as Sports Obama, sparked a viral firestorm after sharing a tweet about the alleged arrest of a prominent businessman.

He claimed that the Deputy Director of NACOC had informed Angel TV that the agency had arrested the unnamed individual after attempting to smuggle illicit substances out of the country, packaged in the company’s food products.

"A manager of a “hugely popular Ghanaian packaged food brand” has been remanded in custody for allegedly attempting to traffic illicit substances out of Ghana.

"Narcotic Control Deputy Director told Angel TV that the manager of the unnamed product brand, which is widely consumed in Ghana, concealed substances in the products and was arrested at the airport," Saddick Adams tweeted.

In the aftermath of his tweet going viral, clips from his conversation with the NACOC Deputy Director emerged on social media, confirming the alleged arrest had occurred.

Below is the Twitter post shared by Saddick Adams.

Osei Kwame Despite addresses alleged businessman’s arrest

After Saddick Adams’ disclosure, social media became rife with speculation as netizens attempted to decipher the identity of the alleged businessman.

The NACOC official said that the company was a popular food brand used daily by Ghanaians, leading many to start pointing fingers at certain prominent individuals known to own food brands, such as Chez Amis CEO Belinda Big Cheezy and Despite Media CEO Dr Osei Kwame Despite.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of Plus 1 TV on Wednesday, February 12, Dr Despite responded to the rumours linking him to the case.

While sitting in one of his luxury cars, he joked with Plus 1, asking the blogger why he failed to inform him of his own arrest.

The video sparked varying reactions among Ghanaians on social media, with many admiring Dr Despite’s sense of humour over the potentially damaging allegations.

The TikTok video is below.

