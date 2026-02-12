Fire Oja Loses Defamation Case Against Ola Maame, Ordered To Pay ₵50,000 and Other Items in Damages
- Ola Maame has scored a huge win in her saga against controversial Ghanaian Prophet Fire Oja
- The spiritual leader won a defamation suit against Fire Oja in a case heard at the Naa We Arbitration Court in Accra
- Social media users who took to the comments section have shared varied opinions on the case involving Ola Maame and Fire Oja
Prophet Jedidiah Henry Kore, aka Fire Oja, has been dealt a big blow in his latest case against the popular spiritualist Ola Maame.
This comes after the traditional court, Naa We Arbitration Court in Accra, ordered Fire Oja to compensate Ola Maame with money and items as recompense for the alleged defamation.
Pronouncing judgment on the matter, an elder read out the items that Fire Oja must provide.
The items include six full pieces of cloth, a box of wine, six bottles of whiskey, and ₵50,000 in cash.
Additionally, he has been asked to pay ₵10,000 as a summons fee, ₵6,000 as an opening fee, and ₵6,000 as a closing fee.
Speaking on the matter, Ola Maame, who elatedly spoke to media personnel, indicated that Fire Oja accused her of many things, including fraud, and was expected to back those claims when summoned; however, he could not do so.
She expressed joy that finality had been brought to the matter and that she had been able to clear her name.
"I thank Nananom for deciding on the truth. What I wanted was for the truth to prevail. I wanted peace because I know I never defrauded anyone. I work with humans, so I know some will succeed and others won’t; that does not mean I am a fraudster," she said.
Rift between Fire Oja, Mzbel, and Ola Maame
Many recall that Mzbel announced on Monday, January 5, 2026, that she had caused the arrest of Fire Oja over his allegations regarding her experience with the "soul travel" practice.
This comes after the prophet alleged that the singer experienced severe health issues and was admitted to the hospital for medical treatment after visiting Ola Maame’s place for her "soul travel" in 2025.
He also shared claims from a young lady who said she was the singer's former personal assistant. She corroborated his allegations, accusing Ola Maame and the singer of conspiring to defraud unsuspecting women at Ola Maame’s facility in Kasoa.
Reaction to Fire Oja and Ola Maame saga
Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the outcome of the matter.
ACCRA DISPOSABLES SHOP @ BOTWE commented:
"Who is telling us the truth?"
DemonsSlimDevil opined:
"So who won? Both are claiming victory… oh, with powder, I’m confused."
@Akosua 🇨🇮 Abidjan:
"God is good."
Fire Oja prophesies doom for Sammy Gyamfi
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Fire Oja prophesied doom for Sammy Gyamfi. This happened on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.
In a video, the controversial prophet detailed the challenges the GoldBod CEO would face and explained how Sammy Gyamfi would overcome his tribulations and gain national recognition for his achievements.
