Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Antoine Semenyo after the Ghanaian’s standout performance against Fulham

Since joining Manchester City in January, Semenyo has made an immediate impact as the Cityzens chase the Premier League title

Their next test is a home fixture against Salford City in the FA Cup on Saturday, February 14

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has singled out Antoine Semenyo for praise after the Ghanaian forward's dazzling performance for the Sky Blues.

Since joining City from Bournemouth for £62.5 million, the 26-year-old has made an immediate impact, contributing five goals and two assists in just eight appearances.

Pep Guardiola hails Antoine Semenyo as a 'top' player following the latter's performance against Fulham. Photos by Martin Rickett/PA Images and Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

Against Fulham on Wednesday at the Etihad, Semenyo showcased why Guardiola calls him “an incredible signing”.

He opened the scoring after capitalising on a loose ball in the box, then set up Nico O'Reilly with a perfectly weighted pass to double the lead.

Erling Haaland later wrapped up a comfortable 3-0 victory, but Semenyo’s influence was undeniable.

Guardiola lauds Semenyo

Speaking after the match, Guardiola emphasised the winger’s strengths.

“He has a sense of the second balls in the box but not just that - the pace and intensity. He is a top, top player,” the Spaniard said in an interview with TNT Sports.

“The club made a good mark signing Semenyo, and Antoine is an incredible signing.”

Watch the interview:

The forward, meanwhile, attributed his strong start to a welcoming environment and team support.

“No secrets! It’s just being part of a great team, a great environment, the coach has been great, and they’ve made it easy for me to settle. It’s all a fairytale right now,” Semenyo told TNT Sports.

He added, “It was very important to win. That was the message from when the game was done against Liverpool. Today, we did the same thing. I’m happy. Nico has got that in the locker. When I slid him in, I knew he was going to score.”

Antoine Semenyo's goal return since swapping Bournemouth for Man City has left many impressed. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse.

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo breaks EPL record for Ghanaian players

Beyond individual performances, Semenyo has been rewriting the record books.

His goal against Fulham brought his total in the Premier League this season to 13, setting a new benchmark for Ghanaian players in a single campaign.

He now surpasses legends Anthony Yeboah and Andre Ayew, who previously held the record with 12 goals apiece.

The striker’s blend of explosive pace, sharp movement, and clinical finishing has made him a constant threat for City, and his purple patch form continues to excite fans and pundits alike.

With Man City chasing the Premier League crown and deep into cup competitions, Semenyo’s contributions could prove decisive in the coming weeks.

Next up, he will look to maintain his red-hot form when City host Salford in the FA Cup on February 14, according to Sofascore, as he aims to add to his goal tally and continue writing his growing legacy at the Etihad.

Semenyo earns rave reviews from English media

YEN.com.gh also reported that Antoine Semenyo’s performance earned praise from the English media, reflected in his strong match ratings.

The Ghanaian forward has now recorded seven goal contributions since joining Manchester City from Bournemouth in January.

Source: YEN.com.gh