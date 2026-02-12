A large number of people have allegedly stormed Grace Mountain Ministry, the church of Pastor Elvis Agyemang, to pray

This came after a woman in a white attire was caught in CCTV footage attempting to set the whole church building on fire

The arsonist has been handed over to the police, as investigations have commenced to uncover hidden information

Huge crowds have reportedly stormed Grace Mountain Ministry, the church of the Alpha Hour man of God, Pastor Elvis Agyemang, to pray despite the suspected arson attack.

Woman caught on camera trying to burn down Grace Mountain Ministry, a church managed by Pastor Elvis Agyemang.

On Tuesday, February 10, 2026, the man of God shared CCTV footage showing a woman allegedly attempting to set the church ablaze during an episode of the daily prayer session.

Pastor Elvis announced that in-person prayer at the auditorium had been temporarily halted till further notice due to an ongoing investigation.

Massive crowd at Pastor Elvis Agyemang's church

Despite the earlier announcement, a large group of people have allegedly turned out at the church to pray.

Pastor Elvis Agyemang disclosed this while speaking during episode 1232 of the prayer session (Alpha Hour).

He further expressed amazement while declaring that a tent has been mounted outside the auditorium to accommodate the crowd.

Arrest of alleged Alpha Hour church arsonist

In a video that emerged on TikTok on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, the alleged suspect was seen in handcuffs and being escorted by some police officers after she was arrested at the scene of the attempted arson attack.

The woman remained silent while in the custody of the police, while many individuals, believed to be members of the Grace Mountain church, gathered on the streets to watch and slam her for her alleged actions.

Background of alleged Alpha Hour church arsonist

In a video he shared on his Blakk Empire Media page on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, Blakk Rasta claimed to know the real name of the suspect behind the attack at the Alpha Hour church.

However, the radio presenter chose to keep the woman's real identity out of the public space due to the ongoing police investigations into the attempted incident at the church.

According to Blakk Rasta, the suspect, who suffered some burns from the incident, had been a longtime member of the Grace Mountain church and was present at the beginning of its founding.

The 3FM presenter claimed that his alleged sources indicate that the woman grew impatient due to not achieving the results she had wanted from being part of the Alpha Hour movement and decided to leave the church.

He alleged that the suspect had small arguments with people due to not getting a promotion in the church, which led to members intervening in the matter, and she allegedly decided to quit Grace Mountain Ministry with anger and bitterness, setting the church ablaze after its members multiplied and it gained massive recognition.

Massive crowd storms the church of Pastor Elvis Agyemang's church to pray despite fire incident.

Xandy Kamel cautions Pastor Elvis

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the Ghanaian actress Xandy Kamel's advice to Pastor Elvis Agyemang.

According to her, the man of God should ignore any attempt to influence him to forgive the suspect, and stated that being a pastor does not make one inhuman.

She further indicated that another arson attempt could be very dangerous if this time the person involved is taken lightly.

