Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui didn't disappoint with her appearance at Netflix’s Anikulapo movie in Nigeria

The cast member looked like a beauty goddess in a simple white ensemble at the red carpet event, which has become the talk of the town

Some social media users have commented on Fella Makafui's choice of hairstyle to the star-studded programme

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has gained global recognition after she starred in Netflix’s Anikulapo movie.

The pretty ex-wife of Ghanaian rapper Medikal stole the spotlight at the movie premiere with her simple yet classy outfit at the event.

Fella Makafui looks angelic in a white dress at Anikulapo movie premiere. Photo credit: @fellamakafui.

Source: Instagram

Fella Makafui attends Netflix’s Anikulapo premiere

YOLO star Fella Makafui exuded elegance and sophistication as she donned a stylish white Yoruba outfit at the highly anticipated premiere of Netflix’s Anikulapo movie.

The ensemble, adorned with intricate embroidery and traditional detailing, perfectly complemented her radiant complexion.

Fella Makafui accessorised her look with handmade traditional beads and statement jewellery to add a touch of glamour on the red carpet.

The event was buzzing with excitement, celebrating the film's rich storytelling and cultural significance, and Fella's regal appearance captivated attendees and fans alike.

The Instagram photos are below:

Fella Makafui speaks fluent Yoruba

Fella Makafui has made her family, friends and fans happy with her stellar performance in the popular Netflix movie Anikulapo: A Ghoul Awakens.

Before filming, the actress, who played the character of Abena, posted videos of herself learning Yoruba from scratch and memorising her script.

The actress stated that she was first anxious when the film's director, Kunle Afolayan, told her that she would need to speak Yoruba well for the part.

"My heart skipped a beat because I had never even said 'the' in Yoruba before." The film was launched on Netflix on January 30, 2026, and is accessible in more than 191 countries. However, he responded, "Yes, sir, I can do it," when I told him.

The Instagram video is below:

Fella Makafui discusses challenges of learning Yoruba

In another Instagram post, Fella Makafui has opened up about the challenges she faced while learning Yoruba for a movie role.

The mother-of-one explained that she had to work closely with a language coach and fully committed herself to the process.

She stated that she would wake up early just to ask her coach for voice notes, which she listened to repeatedly throughout the day, no matter where she was.

Fella Makafui models in long dresses before shooting the Anikulapo movies. Photo credit: @fellamakafui.

Source: Instagram

The actress also expressed heartfelt appreciation to the film’s director and fellow cast members for their encouragement and patience.

Fella Makafui added that the team's supportive environment made it easier to overcome the language barrier and eased the pressure that came with delivering a strong performance.

The Instagram video is below:

Fella Makafui rocks stylish black outfit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Fella Makafui, who stepped out in an all-black ensemble, which proved she is the queen of street style.

The chief executive officer of Beauty by Fella courted attention with her designer bag, which added glamour to the bossy lady look.

Source: YEN.com.gh