Counsellor Lutterodt has broken his silence on the attempted arson attack at the Alpha Hour man of God, Pastor Elvis's church

In a video, he claimed the pastor shouldn't take the attack lightly as he suspected foul play involving another man of God

Counsellor Lutterodt’s contribution has sparked massive reactions on social media as Ghanaians shared varied opinions

The controversial marriage counsellor, Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt, has shared his opinion on the attempted arson attack at Grace Mountain Ministry, a church owned and managed by Pastor Elvis Agyemang.

On Tuesday, February 10, 2026, the man of God made headlines after he shared CCTV footage exposing a woman trying to set his church on fire.

In the viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young woman who was in a white long attire was seen sprinkling what is believed to be petrol on some chairs and other items in the church. Swiftly, she lit a fire, setting them ablaze.

According to the remarks of Pastor Elvis Agyemang, the security officers of the church saw the fire on time, bringing the situation under control.

The man of God further indicated that the woman in question had been arrested, and investigations are set to unfold.

In a subsequent video, the suspected arsonist was seen in handcuffs and being escorted by some police officers.

Counsellor Lutterodt reacts to arson attack

Speaking in a recent interview on Angel FM, Counsellor Lutterodt stated that Pastor Elvis Agyemang shouldn't relax on the attack on his church.

According to him, thorough investigations should be done to uncover the intention behind the action of the suspected arsonist because it's not normal, adding that he suspects foul play.

“The pastor should not take this lightly. They need to investigate the issue because I suspect that the lady was sent by another pastor,” he said.

“I won't brag, but this can not happen in my church because I would take action before the police arrive,” he added.

Counsellor Lutterodt further asked the government to regulate the purchasing of petrol.

The TikTok video of Counsellor Lutterodt reacting to the attempted arson attack is below:

Reactions to Counsellor Lutterodt's remarks

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following CounsellorI Lutterodt's statement.

Luciano Gyesi wrote:

“Exactly what I told a friend today, she might have been sent by another pastor.”

Kwaku Gyamfi wrote:

“That is what I said when I first saw the video.”

Brain wrote:

“If we can control the access to fuel in this country, then we can stop galamsey one time.

The TikTok video of Prophet Immanuel giving a prophecy about the fire is below:

Prophet Immanuel's prophecy resurfaces after church fire

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the resurfaced prophecy of Prophet Immanuel after Pastor Elvis Agyemang's church came under an arson attack.

In the video, the preacher claimed to have seen a vision of a fire incident at a church in the country.

Immanuel also claimed that a church would also face a serious attack by some bad individuals from the months leading up to the end of 2025 to 2026.

