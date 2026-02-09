The Majority Caucus demanded annulment of the National Democratic Congress Ayawaso East primary due to vote-buying allegations

Some leading MPs serving as caucus chairpersons supported the call to disqualify those involved in misconduct

The Majority Caucus also called for a ban on any candidate who participated in the election and is established to have engaged in vote buying

The Majority Caucus of Parliament called on the Functional Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to annul the party's February 7, 2026, parliamentary primaries for the Ayawaso East Constituency.

This was after the uproar over gift-giving by Baba Jamal, the victorious aspirant in the primary.

The caucus also demanded that all persons who are found to have engaged in the act be disqualified from contesting in the primaries.

Documents sighted by GhanaWeb showed that all 16 caucus chairpersons unanimously approved the decision of the Majority Caucus.

The document had a list of the caucus leaders and their signatures.

The caucus leaders who approved the move include Alhaji Collins Dauda, the caucus leader for the Ahafo Region; James Agalga, the leader for the Upper East Region; and Alfred Okoe Bannerman Vanderpuije.

The full list of MPs is listed below:

Alhaji Collins Dauda Muhammad Bawah Braimah Vincent Oppong Asamoah Queenstar Pokuah Sawyerr Joseph Appiah Boateng Alfred Okoe Bannennan Vanderpuije Bandim Abcdnego Azumah Alhassan Umar Northern John Bless Oti Andrew Dad Chiwitey Savanna James Agalga Sebastian Ngmenenso Sandaare Oscar Ofori Larbi Isaac Adjei Mensah Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah Dominic Napare

