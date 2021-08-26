Stonebwoy has made a surprising disclosure about how much he's received in royalties for his song in Ghana

Ghanaian artiste, Stonebwoy has disclosed that he's received only 2, 000 cedis in the form of royalty for all of the music he's released over the years.

He shared the shocking news during a chat with Papa Owusu-Ankomah, Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

Royalties are monies paid to stakeholders including artistes, songwriters and producers for the use of their work by the music bodies in a country like Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO.)

"I am saying it here on camera, this is Stonebwoy, I am telling the truth, the amount I have ever gotten from making music as royalty from Ghana is two-thousand Ghana cedis," said Stonebwoy to the shock of Owusu-Ankomah.

"But what about all these your songs that are being played almost every minute?" asked the Commissioner.

"The conversation is big in Ghana, they know," replied Stonebwoy.

The revelation by Stonebwoy has generated a lot of conversations online. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the comments below.

oh_joo1 said:

"Stonebwoy 2000.... sark 2500.. Shatta wale 1900... kuami Eugene 1500, Patapaa, 20pessewas"

godfred_n_y_c wrote:

"Eeeiii 3ne3 Koo ntakra ne kweku smoke n de rest de3 2 cedis oo"

mathias_neymar_11 remind the world about who has been talking about this

"When shattawale dey talk u thinks say he is lying now u hear from stonebwoy u shock ."

richmills225 stated

"Stonebwoy Dey receive 2k na archipelago and patapaa"

1realcreppy refers everyone to Shatta Wale

"This is what shatta fights for and he keeps calling u ppl to come together and deal with it but u ppl said no now u are sitting somewhere ranting.."

pkaful looks on the brighter side:

"All those royalties you get from Apple Music, Spotify, Boomplay and the likes are cos Ghanaians (Ghana) stream your music so what’s the fuss about the 2k. No country in the world streams your music more than gh so technically the 2k is a bonus."

