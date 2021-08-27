Young Ghanaian star, DJ Switch, has been featured on the official page of Instagram

Instagram's post on DJ Switch celebrated the youngster's achievements and aspirations

The post has got DJ Switch and her many followers in a jubilation mood

Young disc jockey, DJ Switch, known in private life as Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, has chalked another feat.

The 13-year-old has been featured and celebrated on the official page of the photo-sharing app, Instagram.

Instagram shared a photo of DJ Switch on Thursday, August 26, 2021. The photo had her wearing a pink top tucked into a black pair of jeans with a black jacket to match.

The teen star, who had a headset around her neck, opened her arms and was full of smiles for the picture.

The post shared touted DJ Switch as an achiever while touching on some of her achievements and aspirations.

"After winning a TV talent competition, Erica went on to become the youngest recipient of Ghana’s annual DJ award at the age of 10.

"“I am discovering new versions of myself and passions each day,” says Erica, who also sings, raps, dances, writes poetry, acts and does motivational speeches.

"She also has her own nonprofit organization, the DJ Switch Foundation, which seeks to change lives through music," parts of the caption to the photo read.

Excited that she had been featured on Instagram's page with over 417 million followers, DJ Switch re-shared the post on her page.

Reactions

DJ Switch is not the only person who has been excited by the feature on Instagram's page. Many of her followers have taken to the post to share their excitement.

joselyn_dumas cheered her on:

" ."

she_loves_stonebwoyb said:

"Our special future ."

iamphylxgh said:

"Amazing! Shine on ✨✨✨"

highschoolmagazine.hq said:

"That’s our girl @djswitchghana"

ebuzzonline said:

"Keep making Ghana proud"

