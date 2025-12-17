KFC Ghana staff joined a young girl with a physical disability in a spontaneous dance, spreading joy and inclusivity

The young girl, visibly living with a limb disability, energetically danced to Wendy Shay's hit song "Too Late"

The heartwarming video, which amassed thousands of views, sparked reactions praising humanity and the girl's boosted confidence

A heartwarming display of inclusivity and community spirit by KFC Ghana staff has sparked widespread reactions both locally and beyond.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, some KFC Ghana staff and passersby at the Achimota Mall spontaneously joined a young girl with a physical disability in an impromptu dance.

As seen in the video, all those present with the young girl took to the dance floor with Wendy Shay's hit song "Too Late."

The young girl, said to be around 8-10 years old, was visibly living with a limb disability. Dressed in a pink tutu dress and black shoes, she was captured grooving energetically to the upbeat Afrobeats track blasting from nearby speakers.

She swayed and twisted her body with unbridled enthusiasm, with her smile bringing joy to the public despite her physical challenges.

As the music continued, the KFC employees in red and black uniforms joined the choreographic dance, mimicking her moves as passersby watched in awe.

The video, shared on X, amassed over 103,000 views, 6,700 likes, and 139 comments in less than 24 hours.

Physically challenged SHS student jams to Zormizor

In a similar story, a talented, physically challenged SHS student impressed many after a video of her dancing to Dope Nation's Zormizor surfaced online.

The young lady, a student at Serwaa Nyarko Girls Senior High School, could not resist the song. She threw her arms about and swayed in her wheelchair, dancing excitedly in a video.

Her schoolmates, who gathered at the scene, looked on amazed as their friend showcased her God-given talent in a video.

Reactions to girl with disability dancing

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@GabbySirh said:

"Charley, life is something oo. One person with all hands and legs, hmm. God have mercy."

@z_akcess1 wrote:

"That’s beautiful, it will boost her confidence. Lovely."

@highschoolsgh commented:

"Humanity still exists."

@ObiaB3didi stated:

"Aww, this is beautiful."

@thtechservices said:

"But I don't understand why they are involving the kids in such music. What heartbreak song concerns a kid, hmm."

Disabled man steals show with post-election dance

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a video of a physically challenged man showcasing his dancing prowess had resurfaced on social media.

The young man, together with some supporters of the NDC, thronged the streets to celebrate their party's victory in the 2024 election.

Many Ghanaians who chanced on the video seemed impressed to see the man defying his physical shortcomings to celebrate his party's victory.

