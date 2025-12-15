KNUST is trending following a decision aimed at ensuring that Senior High School (SHS) graduates eager to study at the university can still do so

In doing so, the university has announced that applicants who could not secure admission through the regular stream may still gain admission under the fee-paying or parallel programme

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the post shared varied opinions on the ongoing process

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has offered Senior High School graduates who could not gain admission as regular students due to limited spaces an opportunity to still study at the institution.

This comes after the university, in a video advertisement on its Facebook page dated December 14, announced that such applicants could still apply for admission.

KNUST opens up for students denied regular admission to apply under fee-paying and parallel programmes. Photo credit: @KNUSTGH/X

Source: UGC

Shedding more light on this, the advert urged applicants who could not secure admission through the regular stream not to panic, adding they could still gain admission through the fee-paying or parallel programme.

The video concluded with the announcer urging persons desirous of studying at the prestigious university to apply using the same application portal.

KNUST officially released its 2025/2026 undergraduate admissions list on December 12, 2025.

University of Ghana publishes admissions list for the 2025/2026 Academic Year. Photo credit: @University of Ghana/Facebook

Source: UGC

UG introduces self-placement option

The University of Ghana (UG) has also introduced a self-placement option for applicants desirous of studying at the institution.

As a result, an Admissions Assistance Desk has been set up at the University of Ghana Stadium to assist applicants and newly admitted students.

At the time of filing this report, the 14-second video, which had raked in over 100 likes and 10 comments, was captioned:

“If you didn’t get regular admission, applicants may still apply for fee-paying or parallel programmes through the portal.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions to KNUST admission opportunities

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the post shared varied opinions on the new intervention adopted by the university in a bid to absorb more students. Others were also eager to find out which programmes were available to applicants interested in taking up this opportunity.

@MrfirstBorn asked:

“@KNUSTGH my choices appeared as an error. What do I do next, please? I need answers.”

@Deblinkz21 indicated:

“So we apply now, so when is it coming, please?”

@HenryAdu19 added:

“Adɛn a parallel programmes? If I don’t come to KNUST, I lose nothing, so I won’t force my way to be in the school.”

@KwabenaTrump asked:

“When are they going to release admissions for the Institute of Distance Learning applications?”

Derek Antwi queried:

“What’s the chance of admission if you opt for fee-paying for your first choice?”

Nana Kofi Boakye quizzed:

“The person didn’t qualify, so what will make him qualify using fee-paying? What kind of thievery is that?”

Ghanaian rejoices over admission to UG

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady’s inbox was flooded after she took to social media to announce that she had gained admission to study at the University of Ghana.

She posted a short clip announcing that she had been offered a Bachelor of Science in Administration programme at the university.

She disclosed that she was very excited to have gained admission, especially after waiting for four years.

Source: YEN.com.gh