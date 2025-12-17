Dulcie Boateng, a Ghanaian social media influencer, got many talking when she shared videos of gifts her boyfriend got for her

The influencer gave reasons for the gift items and shared another video, gifting one of the phones to her mother

Social media users who watched the videos thronged the comment sections to share their varied thoughts on the gifts

Ghanaian social media influencer Dulcie Boateng, who is very active and influential on Snapchat, got many people talking online after she shared that her boyfriend gifted her three iPhone 17 Pro Max devices.

According to Dulcie, her boyfriend, AG, bought her three iPhone 17 Pro Max phones in different colours. In a video shared on social media, the influencer said AG bought the three phones because he did not know which colour she would prefer.

Dulcie Boateng receives three iPhone 17 Pro Max from her boyfriend. Photo credit: dulcies.life

He bought one each in dark blue, orange, and silver. Each phone was accompanied by a flower bouquet, and each bouquet came with a note.

One note read:

“Christmas came early, my love. Merry Christmas in advance.”

The second note said:

“Looking at the nature of your job, one phone is never enough. You always use two yearly, but I didn’t know which colours you’d prefer, so I got all three.”

The last note read:

“You’re such a pacesetter. You’ve inspired many young girls, men, and even mothers on how to monetise their social media properly and make a living from it. I’m proud of you, my love. Well done, hun. Take your flowers.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Dulcie's iPhone gifts post

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @charllycolegh on X. Read them below:

@kwesi_shaq said:

"Why were daddy dey 😂 Men should stop this thing ooo Yoo 🤣🤣🤣."

@Jsquare3600 wrote:

"Eii boyfriend mpo and you are talking care of the nuclear family. Husband de3 s3 extended family koraa bi small."

@MrCute_gh said:

"Her mother's reaction will tell you that it is just content. This is what we keep telling mothers, the fact that your daughter is the breadwinner of the family, advise her because when the table turns, we don’t want to hear stories."

@airtimestudioss wrote:

"Next year, if iPhone releases a new one, they should remember me with the old one, I’m requesting it in advance 😂."

@VKing21618 said:

"Awww that’s so sweet! Dulcie really knows how to share the love—both AG and her mum are lucky! 😂❤️."

@Joan31526173 wrote:

"If you have 3 and you don’t give your mother one, what have you gained?"

@Adomsika_ said:

"Always Mum, what of Dad?"

