Media personality Ola Michael ignited fresh drama after accusing the children of Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, of betraying their mother

In a viral video, he claimed that the children were being manipulated by Odo Broni's associates to pressure Akosua Serwaa into dropping her legal challenge against her rival

Ola Michael's video sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians accusing him of chasing clout by making outlandish claims

Controversial Ghanaian media personality Ola Michael has stoked drama on social media after accusing Akosua Serwaa’s children of ‘betraying their mother’.

Ola Michael accuses Akosua Serwaa's children of abandoning their mother in favour of Odo Broni. Image credit: OlaMichael/Facebook, @beautyqueen/5l, @alvinotchere

Source: TikTok

After the death of highlife legend Daddy Lumba on July 26, a rift broke out between his two wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni.

Akosua Serwaa filed a suit at the Kumasi High Court seeking to be declared the sole legal wife of the late musician, but the court ruled against her.

Along with other members of the late singer’s immediate family, Akosua Serwaa also sought an injunction on Daddy Lumba’s December 13 funeral.

The Accra High Court also declined to injunct the funeral, which occurred without Akosua Serwaa and other members of the late legend’s immediate family in attendance.

Akosua Serwaa’s three children, Calvin, Charlyn, and Ciara Fosuh, attended and have been seen engaging cordially with their stepmother, Odo Broni, raising questions about where their loyalties lie in the beef between Lumba’s two wives.

Below is a TikTok video of Akosua Serwaa’s children with Odo Broni.

Ola Michael blasts Akosua Serwaa’s children

In a video shared to TikTok on December 16, 2025, Ola Michael slammed the children of Daddy Lumba’s first wife for allegedly abandoning their mother.

He claimed that the children were being used by Odo Broni and forces close to her to threaten their mother to drop her appeal against the Kumasi High Court ruling, which declined to recognise her as Daddy Lumba’s sole legal spouse.

He further alleged that the children were being enticed with promises of their father’s properties and had been convinced that their mother was the sole obstacle to them receiving their share of their dad’s estate.

Ola Michael warned women not to stay in unhappy marriages as a result of their children, because those same children would one day betray them.

The TikTok video of Ola Michael’s submission is below.

Reactions to Ola blasting Akosua Serwaa’s children

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments reacting to the video of Ola Michael slamming Akosua Serwaa’s children for allegedly betraying their mother.

Amerley Kueley Tawiah said:

"DL himself did all this damage control among his children, friends, and family against Akosua Serwaa…. it's soooo sad 😢."

Eric Opoku wrote:

"Ola Michael, do you know Odo Broni more than the kids?"

Gadangmechic commented:

"It will be difficult, but if she can erh, let her sack all of them. They are no longer kids."

Akua_Bold said:

"Nti Odo Broni, won't you also start suing people? Eei hmm, me aa anka I will sue people papa. Odo Broni's patience needs to be studied paa."

@ApAsoUrMuSIc🎼🎵🎤🎹📝💼🤝 wrote:

"He is just making allegations to keep his program relevant and feed the algorithm, that’s all."

BRETUO HEMAA commented:

"The funeral is over wai, let's have some peace on this app."

Akosua Serwaa's children appear to snub Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu's offer for a hug at Daddy Lumba's funeral. Image credit: @gossips24tv, @jenniferlopez3rd, @plus1tv

Source: TikTok

Akosua Serwaa's children snub Abusuapanin

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Akosua Serwaa's children appeared to snub Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu at their late father's funeral.

In a video, the controversial family head approached the children for a hug, but neither of the three returned his overture, while their stepsister Denise Fosuh warmly hugged him.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh