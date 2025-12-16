Actress Mercy Johnson has shared new loved-up family photos amid rumours that she was facing marital troubles

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has spoken amid recent speculations about her marriage to Prince Okojie with a sarcastic social media post.

Rumours about Johnson's marriage have been rife on social media in the past few days. The social media talk was started by celebrity blogger Cutie Juls who posted claims about problems in the actress’s marriage.

Actress Mercy Johnson drops reaction amid rumours of marital troubles with her husband, Prince Okojie. Photo source: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

In her unverified report shared on Instagram, the anonymous blogger stated that Prince Okojie, the Federal Representative for Esan North East/Esan South East Constituency, was allegedly involved with another woman.

The blog post made several serious allegations, including claims that the politician had impregnated his alleged mistress, provided financial support for her lifestyle, and purchased property for her. The report further alleged that Johnson discovered the affair and took action against the woman, resulting in the termination of the pregnancy.

See Cutie Juls' Instagram post below:

The blog also claimed that Prince Okojie, who has been married to the actress for 14 years, has since ended the alleged extramarital relationship and reconciled with his wife.

See more from Cutie Juls on Instagram below:

Mercy Johnson drops shades amid marital rumours

Amid the rumours, Mercy Johnson released a new video on Monday, December 15, 2025, to suggest that there was no problem in her home.

The video, a slideshow of photos believed to have been captured at the 10th birthday celebration of her third child, Angel Okojie, on December 11, had the actress in loved-up poses with her husband and their children.

Rather than respond directly to the allegations, her caption referenced the phrase "no sleep for the wicked," implying she was unbothered by the rumours and chose to address them indirectly through her display of unity with her husband.

"Omo, No sleep for d wicked oo, I never sleep🤣🤣🤣," her caption read.

See Mercy Johnson's Instagram post below:

Reactions to Mercy Johnson's post amid allegations

Following Mercy Johnson's post, many have taken to the comment section to react. While some found it funny, others questioned the mother of four. Below are some of the comments YEN.com.gh sighted.

debby_love20 said:

"I hear say one woman wanted to Judy Austin you but you Patience Ozokwor her nah true? Abeg no block me oooh, nah question I ask 😂😂😂😂."

qualetey_hub_fashion_home said:

"I heard what happened and I couldn't be more prouder.. na why we dey call you GOAT😍."

empressnjamah said:

"MAKE I RECOMMEND SLEEPING PILLS?Only for the wicked ohhhh."

offical_snowwhite said:

"Seriously, I love to be wicked this days as they said, it saves me from too much talk😂😂."

Actress Mercy Johnson seems unperturbed by rumours surrounding her marriage. Photo source: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

