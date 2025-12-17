Sunyani Technical University 2025 graduates took the celebration of academic success to a joyful new height

STU graduates were seen dancing freely as the graduation ceremony turned into a moment of pure joy

The university head joined jubilant Stu graduands as years of hard study were celebrated with energy and hope

Sunyani Technical University (STU) courted attention after a video of the 2025 graduation ceremony started trending online, drawing widespread interest across social media platforms.

The graduands were seen turning their celebration into a lively dance session, confidently displaying the lighter side of years of discipline, sacrifice, and academic commitment.

Clad in full graduation robes, the students moved effortlessly to the popular Ghanaian song “Go Low” by Flow King Stone, filling the ceremony grounds with rhythm and excitement.

Smiles, laughter, and spirited dance steps painted a vivid picture of relief and pride, reflecting the long academic journey that finally reached a rewarding milestone.

Many observers could not help but compare the infectious energy to graduations at other institutions, with several noting that the enthusiasm and freedom expressed by STU’s 2025 batch made the moment especially memorable and heartwarming.

STU head joins graduands on dance floor

In another video shared by the school, the fun continued as graduands danced to "Gboye" by Dope Nation.

Even the school leadership could not resist joining the celebration, with one female head captured giving some impressive dance moves while seated at the podium.

The infectious energy of the students and the participatory mood of the staff created an atmosphere of pure joy that has since gone viral online.

Social media users expressed admiration for the school’s approach, wishing similar experiences for graduates at other universities.

Watch the TikTok videos below.

Reactions to Sunyani Technical graduation videos

YEN.com.gh compiled several interesting reactions from netizens:

🤍Pretty🌏💘🔥💜🥰 wrote:

"If I didn’t dance anka, it will pain me papa 😂😂"

MrsAgyei 💚Sikapa ❤️maame🧡💫 wrote:

"May the Lord bless u all with good jobs."

Yaa_piesie added:

"School de3, wonya chance a, ko bi wae."

mamayass9❤️🌹commented:

"2025 graduation 🧑‍🎓 brought more vibes 🤭😩🔥."

Eunike's wholesale and retail added:

"2027 come fast ooo am tired of waiting."

yhaa461 wrote:

"Why am I smiling 😌."

IamAkosua🖤 shared:

"I’m still home oooo STU😁😁."

Maame Afua❤️👑 added:

"Wahala for those who didn’t pass their final exams 😭😂."

🌬️Camilla🌺❤️ added:

"Waahw3 ne f3😭❤️."

LADYZEE wrote:

"Eeeii, this can't happen in ATU."

Tina sweet wrote:

"Congratulations to you guys."

Mz ~~ Serwaa😘🦋🎉❤️ commented:

"I can’t wait to come oooo am just happy for them ❤️"

Nono🦋 added:

"Those under the comment section say there is no job. We are called a technical university for a reason. They taught us the skills to start our own, not to depend on the government 😄😄😄."

