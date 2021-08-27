A man, Kevin Richardson, had taken it upon himself to go see the lions he had rescued 7 years ago

According to Kelvin who operates a lion park, he had cared for the cubs when the mommy lion rejected them

In a video capturing the reunion, he met the lions in the water and received surprise hugs and kisses from one of them

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A man ran into two lions he had saved 7 years ago in an unbelievable fashion.

Kevin Richardson who owns a lion park in South Africa took the risk of meeting the lions for the first time after many years to ascertain if they'd remember him.

He wasn't sure if the lion would remember him Screengrabs from YouTube video shared by Go Pro VR BTS

Source: UGC

OMG Newss reports that Kevin had come to the lions' aid when they were rejected as cubs by the mommy lion.

He was said to have approached the cubs and taken them to his facility where they were cared for.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The risky reunion

In a YouTube video on Go Pro VR BTS recording the priceless moment, Kevin found the lions named Meg and Ammy in a river and approached them.

He called out the name of one of them while moving in the water.

In an instant flash, the lion seemed to recognize the voice of its rescuer and jumped on him.

The wild cat then followed it up with kisses and hugs.

Watch the video below:

Man poses with lions to show how he conquered fear

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that a man had struck poses with lions to showcase how he is conquering his fears.

He captioned the photos with "Conquer your fears. Achievement unlocked".

While we cannot at the moment of writing this report verify the pictures, a closer look at Sani's profile shows he is a voracious traveler who has been to 62 cities in 33 countries.

In the first frame, he 'stood' some meters behind a lion and its lioness as he held a stick that looks like the one used by shepherds.

Source: Yen.com.gh