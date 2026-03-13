The old students of Swedru Senior High School (SWESCO), with the decision by the Ghana Education Service to transfer their headmistress

According to the old students, the headmistress, Gold Andam's transfer is politically motivated and does not augur well for the school

Ghanaians on social media who watched an old student share his grievance called on the authorities to do the right thing

The Alumni community of Swedru Senior High School (SWESCO) has threatened to boycott the institution's 67th anniversary if the headmistress is transferred before the celebration.

This comes after the Ghana Education Service (GES) transferred the school’s Headmistress, Golda Andam, and gave her a one-week ultimatum to move to her new station.

Old students of SWESCO threaten to boycott the 67th anniversary celebration if the headmistress is removed. Photo credit: Nana Tea

Source: Facebook

Samuel Attah-Mensah, an old student of the school and the Managing Director of Citi FM, explained that they were not against the transfer but would prefer that she stay till the school's 67th anniversary is held on March 21, 2026.

Samuel Attah-Mensah said that they wrote to the Director of GES so they could talk about the matter. However, the GES Director did not respond to them.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, Samuel Attah-Mensah said they believe Golda Andam is being punished by some politicians in the Swedru area.

He emphasised that the old students would reject Golda Andam's replacement, who he alleged is a constituency chairman of the NDC in the area.

According to information available to the Alumni Association, a Member of Parliament in the area allegedly directed the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service to transfer Miss Andam from the school.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Netizens react to transfer of SWESCO's headmistress

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by ChannelOne TV on YouTube. Read them below:

@louisadu-amoah1504 said:

"What I know is that Aunty Golda is firm, fair and effective. People just don't like strong leaders."

@franciskpantiowusu8782 wrote:

"This is what politicians do and create dislike for their parties."

@Terry6277 said:

"Give them back their headmistress!!! Petty politicians 😂😂😂."

@pkoneconsults4254 wrote:

"That MP just lost his seat in advance. They never learn!"

@ebenezeryankey7037 said:

"Who at all is an MP when the tenure of office is just 4 years, subject to renewal by the constituents?"

@emmanuelpeprah3447 wrote:

"Madam Golda was my English teacher way back in Augusco, the best there is. Politicians just can’t stand strong leaders."

@JudyCrayem said:

"Old students have been the backbone of many schools, and politicians should not meddle. Their positions are so transient. I pity such characters."

@qwesimarc7544 wrote:

"This clearly shows why most of our politicians are not leaders. It's politics as usual."

@k.ktenaduboadu6356 said:

"Golda, is one of the heads who were brought to certain schools deliberately. By the former regime to use their experience to transform such schools like the grade A schools."

@sirragus365 wrote:

"It’s time for the Old student associations of some select schools to push for Charterships for some autonomy. Old student associations over the years have contributed so much that we must have a say in the everyday running of the institutions."

@emmanuelamon2763 said:

"I think all the old students in and Accra need to go on the demonstration and go to the Education Office Headquarters at Accra."

The headmistress of Swedru Senior High School, Golda Esi Andam rewards two students with Gh¢20 each for their honesty. Photo credit: @Goshers

Source: Twitter

Swesco headmistress gifts two students Gh¢20 each

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the headmistress of Swedru Senior High School has commended and rewarded two students for their honesty.

During assembly, Golda Esi Andam gifted them GH¢20 each and urged others to emulate the duo's virtuous behaviour.

Social media users who watched the video shared varied opinions on the headmistress' gesture and the students.

Source: YEN.com.gh