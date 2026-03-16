Ghana's Embassy in Qatar has initiated emergency evacuation for Ghanaians amid rising regional security concerns

Ghanaians have been urged to confirm evacuation interest via passport biodata by March 17, 2026

The decision follows ongoing security threats, prompting countries to reassess plans for citizens abroad

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The Embassy of Ghana in Qatar has announced plans to conduct an emergency evacuation exercise for Ghanaians in Qatar amid heightened security concerns in the region.

In a notice dated March 15, 2026, the embassy said the decision follows an earlier communication issued on March 6, 2026, regarding the evolving security situation.

Motorists drive past a plume of smoke rising from a reported Iranian strike in the industrial district of Doha on March 1, 2026. Credit: Mahmud HAMS

Source: Getty Images

According to the statement, the evacuation arrangement will strictly be a one-way exercise from Qatar to Ghana.

The embassy therefore urged Ghanaians currently residing in Qatar who wish to be evacuated to immediately reconfirm their interest by submitting the biodata pages of their passports via email.

Those interested are expected to send the required information to doha@mfa.gov.gh no later than Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

The embassy emphasised that the exercise is being organised as a precautionary measure in response to the heightened security situation in the region.

The announcement comes amid growing concerns about security developments across parts of the Middle East, prompting several countries to review contingency plans for their citizens abroad.

Source: YEN.com.gh