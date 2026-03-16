The Ga Traditional Council has sent a strong warning to Afia Schwarzenegger after she fired them over threats to exhume Daddy Lumba's body

In a clap back video, the spokesperson for the community indicated that the Ghanaian actress should not publicly say things they know nothing about

The brouhaha surrounding the Ga-Adangbe leaders popped up after claims emerged that the legend was buried in his East Legon mansion

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The Ga Traditional Council has clapped back at Afia Schwarzenegger after the latter criticised them over their threats to exhume Daddy Lumba's body from his residence

The Ga Traditional Council warns Afia Schwarzenegger after she blasted the office over Daddy Lumba's exhumation threats. Image credit: ZionFelix TV, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa

Source: Instagram

On Tuesday, March 10, a purported letter from the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse's office emerged on social media, summoning Abusuapanin Tupac to appear before the Overlord Wor-Lumor Konor Nuumo Borkete Larweh Tsuru over claims of burying Daddy Lumba at his residence in Accra.

On Thursday, March 12, the Ga traditional leaders appeared at the Gborbu-Wulomo’s office in anticipation of their meeting with Daddy Lumba’s family head; however, after hours of waiting, he failed to show up, sparking anger and irritation among the leaders.

Addressing the media, Reverend Dr Jesse Ankrah, a reported spokesperson of the community, said Abusuapanin Tupac’s actions had breached Ga law, customs, and traditions.

He explained that under the Ga-Adangbe culture, there are places in the community designated for burial, and no one was allowed to bury people outside those boundaries.

He added that in extraordinary cases, rituals needed to be performed for that rule to be breached.

Reverend Ankrah said that due to Abusuapanin Tupac’s failure to honour their invite, the next step of action would be to storm Daddy Lumba’s East Legon residence to exhume the body for the necessary rites to be performed to purify the land.

He said the traditional leaders would now sit down and decide on the next step of action to take to ensure that the right thing would be done.

Afia Schwarzenegger on Daddy Lumba's body exhumation

Speaking in a video shared by Daily View Gh, Afia Schwarzenegger swore by the seat of Otumfuo Osei Tutu, claiming the Ga community might not be able to exhume Daddy Lumba's body as threatened.

According to her, there are laws in the country forbidding people from storming others' houses without permission.

She detailed that the highlife artist is not the first to be buried in his private residence, naming public figures including Peter Adjetey and Komla Dumor.

Afia Schwarzenegger disclosed a possible reason why Abusuapanin Tupac could not honour the invitation, saying:

“How can you just set a date and summon someone without considering the person’s schedule? What if the person was busy on the said date?”

In a follow-up video, Afia Schwarzenegger added that the family of Daddy Lumba obtained a burial permit from the state before the legend was buried.

“Let me tell you on authority that we had a permit, and it was issued by the state. And before a permit is given, the burial place must be disclosed, and so no crime has been committed,” she said.

Watch the Instagram video of Afia Schwarzenegger below:

Ga Traditional Council warns Afia Schwar

In an on-phone interview shared on TikTok by Dialy Cast, the spokesperson of the traditional council broke his silence on the statement from Afia Schwarzenegger as he warned her not to publicly say things she knows nothing about.

“I want to tell Afia Schwar whatever, with a twisted mouth; she thinks she can sit on TV and talk. They just don't know,” he said.

According to Reverend Dr Jesse Ankrah, they are not taking the exhumation lightly, explaining that the body of Daddy Lumba must be exhumed as soon as possible.

He claimed they do not have a problem if the legend is buried at a public cemetery in Accra, but for his residence, they need to pacify the land, as earlier indicated.

The TikTok video of the Ga Traditional Council spokesperson is below:

The office of Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse summons Abusuapanin Tupac over Daddy Lumba's burial at his residence. Image credit: The BBC Ghana, Serwaa Kyeretwie

Source: Instagram

Ga-Dangbe authorities storm Lumba's residence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ga traditional authorities stormed Daddy Lumba's residence at East Legon to summon its occupants over alleged reports of the musician being buried there.

In a video, representatives of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse clashed with Daddy Lumba's mother-in-law, Aunty Cece, who was at the home but claimed to be a stranger visiting someone there.

The scene sparked massive reactions on social media as users questioned the intention behind Aunty Cece’s actions.

Source: YEN.com.gh