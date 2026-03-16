Nana Agradaa announced a major thanksgiving service at her Heavenway Champion Ministry church after staying away from the pulpit for some time following her release from Nsawam Prison

Several prominent ministers, including Rev Peter Omari, Rev Bridget Ocansey, Prophetess Cecilia Marfo, and Rev Frank Opoku Boakye, were expected to attend and speak at the event

The gathering was scheduled for March 29, 2026, at the church premises at Weija Junction and was expected to mark her first major service since returning home

Evangelist Patricia Asiamah, widely known as Nana Agradaa, is expected to return to the pulpit with a thanksgiving service at her church following her release from Nsawam Prison.

Nana Agradaa prepares for a major Thanksgiving event with leading figures in Ghana. Image credit: Original Agradaa

Source: TikTok

A flyer posted on her TikTok page indicated that the event, titled “The Thanksgiving and Redemption of Our Lord Jesus Christ,” will take place on March 29, 2026, at 12 pm at the Heavenway Champion Ministry International Church premises at Weija Junction in Accra.

Agradaa set to host Thanksgiving event

The program will mark Agradaa’s first church service since she regained her freedom.

Since her release, she has largely remained out of the public eye and has not been actively seen leading services at the church, leaving many followers wondering when she would return to the altar.

The flyer showed that several Christian leaders have been billed to attend and speak at the gathering. Among them are Rev Peter Omari, Rev Bridget Ocansey, Prophetess Cecilia Marfo, and Rev Frank Opoku Boakye.

Her husband, Prophet Angel Asiamah, is also expected to play a role in the service.

The event has been described as a Thanksgiving gathering centered on praise and gratitude, referencing Psalm 150:1 to 6, a Bible passage that encourages believers to praise God.

The upcoming service is therefore expected to mark her first major church appearance since the legal issues that led to her imprisonment.

Who is Nana Agradaa?

Agradaa, a former traditional priestess who later converted to Christianity and established Heavenway Champion Ministry, has remained relatively quiet about church activities since leaving prison.

She first became widely known in Ghana as a controversial spiritualist who operated a shrine and ran a television station where she claimed to perform money-doubling rituals.

Later, she announced that she had converted to Christianity and founded the Heavenway Champion Ministry church.

Check out the TikTok video below:

With several ministers expected to attend, the gathering is likely to attract attention from both members of her church and observers within Ghana’s religious community.

The service is scheduled to begin in the afternoon at the church premises at Weija Junction.

The husband of Nana Agradaa, Angel Asiamah, pens down a romantic message to her. Image credit: Angel Asiamah, The BBC Ghana

Source: TikTok

Asiamah penned a romantic message to Agradaa

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Angel Asiamah, the husband of Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, widely known as Nana Agradaa, has shaken the internet with a romantic message to her following her release from prison.

Asiamah expressed his joy at his wife's freedom. Addressing his congregants, he detailed how Agradaa's absence almost gave him waist pain.

In a post shared on his official Facebook page, Angel Asiamah shared a beautiful no-makeup photo of his wife and captioned it, expressing his love and affection for her.

Source: YEN.com.gh