Veteran actress Nana Ama McBrown has sparked online reactions after opening up about her personal bathing habits in a viral video

In the clip, the celebrated screen star said she sometimes skips her morning bath when she has no scheduled outing or professional engagement

Her candid remarks quickly went viral on TikTok, with many social media users sharing humorous reactions as they admitted they have similar habits

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Popular Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has sparked reactions on social media after detailing her bathing habits.

Nana Ama McBrown opens up about her daily bathing habits, sparking hilarious reactions on social media. Image credit: @iamamamcbrown, @akoto_trends/TikTok

Source: Instagram

In a viral video, the actress said she does not bathe on most mornings unless she has to leave the house for a professional engagement or for other reasons.

“In the morning, I use the bathroom for nature's call and to brush my teeth. If I feel the time is not favourable for me to bathe, I sometimes skip the morning shower. If I have to go somewhere, I quickly bathe before I am overcome by laziness, but if I have nowhere to go, I simply forget it,” she said.

McBrown added that her schedule is very irregular, so she often finds out from her manager about her engagements for the day. Once she’s informed that she has nowhere to go, she skips bathing.

The TikTok video of Nana Ama McBrown speaking is below.

Reactions to Nana Ama McBrown’s bathing disclosure

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Nana Ama McBrown speaking about bathing once a day on most days.

The Akosua Edits said:

"My problem ooo😂😂😂, nso my husband won’t understand 😂😂😂."

Abigail Owuo Agyemang wrote:

"So I am not alone 😂😂😂."

Kathryn commented:

"Adwar3 de3 ay3 adwuma ooo😁. In fact, it’s a calling 😁

Baby _Naah ♎️ ⚖️ ♎️ said:

"Butaaaaaa nu di333 it's very important paaa, the way I love it."

AFI DEDE ♥️💎✨ 🇮🇷🇲🇴🇬🇭 wrote:

"My problem is why is the two people behind you are sleeping la 😂."

Nana Ama McBrown faces doom prophecy

The actress's trending video about her bathing habits came a few days after she faced a doom prophecy from the powerful Ghanaian seer, Karma President.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page SumSum Wiase, recorded on March 9, 2026, Karma President warned Nana Ama McBrown that she was in danger spiritually and needed to protect herself.

“You remember Nana Ama McBrown had an accident, which continues to bother her to this day. McBrown is being chased by accidents in the spiritual realm. She should seek protection, because where I am seeing her is not safe," he said.

Karma President added that he was aware the actress had been seeking spiritual help, but claimed she had been going to the wrong places where her money was just being wasted with no results and advised her to find real spiritualists.

Below is the TikTok video of Karma President speaking about Nana Ama McBrown.

Karma President prophesies doom for actress Nana Ama McBrown, sparking worry among fans. Image credit: @sumsumwiase, @iamamamcbrown

Source: TikTok

Prophet Samaila Abdulai prophesies about McBrown

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian man of God Samaila Abdulai prophesied about Nana Ama McBrown's future.

In a video, the pastor detailed a vision he reportedly had about the actress, stirring mixed reactions on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh