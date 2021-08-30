Kanye West Claims 'Donda' Was Released Without His Approval, Fans React

Kanye West's album Donda has finally been released but the superstar claims that Universal dropped the project without his approval

Following the US rapper's claim, social media users have shared mixed reactions to the news with some claiming that they don't believe him

Some music lovers from across the globe have said that Ye's claim is a PR stunt to get more people to stream the album

Kanye West has claims that his new album Donda was released without his approval. The superstar's name has been trending high on social media ever since Universal allegedly dropped the project without Ye's permission.

The US rapper took to social media on Sunday, 29 August and claimed that the record label dropped Donda without authorisation, according to Complex. Social media users have shared mixed reactions to the award-winning musician's claim.

Kanye West has claimed his 'Donda' album was released without his approval. Image: @kimkardashian, @kanyewest

While some people believe Kanye, some people shared that the artist's claim is a publicity stunt aimed at getting more people to stream his album. Check out some of the comments from Twitter below:

@TranslateYeezy said:

"Somebody update Ye and tell him Jail Pt. 2 is up lol at least it is on Tidal. I saw somebody say it's on Spotify too."

@1Popalop wrote:

"I refuse to believe this is real, lol."

@CAN_Divine commented:

"They deserve to be congratulated."

@mixologistcl2 said:

"Kanye West is riding the publicity wave hard."

@music_jerk wrote:

"Just another desperate move to get streams up for the album."

@love_profusion_ added:

"When you procrastinate and someone finish the job for you."

Kanye West drops Jay-Z's verse from 'Jail'

In related news, YEN.com.gh reported that Kanye West has apparently dropped Jay-Z's verse from his new single, Jail. The superstar performed the song in front of his hometown crowd of Chicago on Thursday night, 26 August during another Donda listening event.

When it was time for Jay-Z's verse, DaBaby came on stage and replaced Jigga's verse with his own verse. Marilyn Manson, who has reportedly been sued by multiple women, also joined West on stage. TMZ reports that Manson did not feature in any of the songs that Kanye played to his fans on the night.

The publication reports that the stage during the party was a replica of Kanye's childhood home. Tweeps took to the publication's comment section on Twitter to share their thoughts on Kanye apparently removing Hov's verse from the album. @JusDana said:

"Jay's verse probably had some clearance and business issues, at the end of the day Jay is a business man."

