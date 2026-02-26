IShowSpeed Shares Plan to Bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Ghana for Cultural Tour and Football Experience
- IShowSpeed has shared his plan of considering a remarkable visit that could see Cristiano Ronaldo experience Ghana beyond football
- The proposed itinerary includes culturally significant sites that carry powerful historical meaning
- A potential appearance on a Ghanaian pitch alongside Ronaldo could create a moment fans would talk about for years
Popular American streamer IShowSpeed has once again shown how much he admires Cristiano Ronaldo, but this time, his vision goes beyond football.
In a recent chat, Speed spoke openly about his desire to bring Ronaldo to Ghana someday. It was not just fan talk or online hype.
He sounded genuinely excited about the idea, almost like someone planning a personal tour for a close friend.
IShowSpeed listed Ghana's plans with Ronaldo
According to him, Ghana is more than just a country but a place full of history, culture, and beautiful experiences that he would love Ronaldo to see firsthand.
He mentioned taking the Portuguese superstar to the Shea Butter Museum in the northern part of the country so he could witness how the famous product is made traditionally.
For Speed, that experience would show Ronaldo a different side of Africa that many people do not get to see.
From there, he said they would head south to explore Ghana’s historic castles, including Cape Coast Castle.
The castles, known for their deep historical roots, would give Ronaldo a powerful look into Ghana’s past.
IshowSpeed seemed to appreciate that these landmarks tell stories that go far beyond football.
And of course, the trip would not be complete without a ball at their feet. Speed said he would love for them to visit one of Ghana’s football pitches and play together.
He praised the quality of the fields and imagined how special it would feel to share that moment with his idol on Ghanaian soil.
Watch the X video below:
For now, it remains a dream. But judging by the way Speed spoke, it is a dream he truly hopes to turn into reality one day.
IShowSpeed shared biggest regret upon Ghana visit
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that American streamer IShowSpeed said his visit to Hamamat Montia’s Shea Butter Museum was his favourite moment in Ghana and admitted he regretted not taking her number
The content creator arrived in Ghana on January 26 as part of his “Speed Does Africa” tour, streaming visits to major spots, including Black Star Square, during his five-hour broadcast.
His comments sparked playful backlash online, with many Ghanaians reminding him that Hamamat Montia is married with three children and urging him to forget about pursuing her.
Ghana added to IshowSpeed's nationality on Wikipedia
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that American streamer and YouTuber IShowSpeed has officially had Ghana added to his nationality section on his Wikipedia page.
The 21-year-old content creator, whose real name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr., visited Ghana on January 26, 2026, as part of his African tour.
American streamer IShowSpeed, who was honoured with the name Berima Kofi Akufo, has officially made his motherland proud after Ghana was added as his second nationality on his Wikipedia page.
