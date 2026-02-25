A popular Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei, has shared a doom prophecy for NAPO ahead of the 2028 election

In a video, he claimed the former running mate of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia should watch out, as he might lose his position

The prophecy from the man of God has caused a massive stir on social media as Ghanaians shared varied opinions

The founder and leader of Prophetic Life Embassy, Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei, has released a doom prophecy about Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO.

Speaking in a video shared on his official TikTok page, the man of God cautioned NAPO, who served as Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's running mate in the 2024 presidential election, against being sure that he will still be selected on the 2028 New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential ticket.

The prophet claimed he received a prophetic insight suggesting that Dr Bawumia, who will still represent the NPP in the 2028 presidential election as the flagbearer, would be presented with two options, a man and a woman.

Unfortunately, according to Telvin Sowah's prophecy, NAPO did not feature as one of the two "chosen ones".

He used this as a basis to argue that the politician should position himself well and work his political capital to maintain his position in the 2028 election.

“I will advise NAPO to find a way to glue himself to the running mate seat because if he doesn't take care, he wouldn't be Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's running mate in 2028. He should position himself well and fight to stabilise himself because they might remove him with capacity,” he said.

According to Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei, he tried to find out if what he heard was final, but he noticed that there were chances for him to maintain his position if he could work his way out.

Watch the TikTok video of Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei releasing the prophecy:

Reactions to Prophet Telvin’s prophecy about NAPO

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN com.gh following the release of Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei’s prophecy about Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

Godman wrote:

“Justice for NAPO. He should have been in parliament by now, but because of the VP position, he is nowhere to be found. We from the CPP supporters will not agree.”

Nana Bonsu wrote:

“This is not prophetic. NAPO himself knows he is not going to merge with Bawumia as running mate.”

Registrar wrote:

“From my point of view, NAPO wasn’t prepared for that position during the 2024 election.”

Paul Arhin wrote:

“There is nothing NAPO can do. It's already established. He will not be Bawumia's running mate.”

Gentle Soul wrote:

“Is this called prophecy? Hmm, Ghana. We should be vigilant because, from my understanding, this is not a prophecy.”

Wazzi wrote:

“Why are you telling us all these? What usefulness would we make out of knowing these? The black man always has a black mentality.”

Prophet Telvin Sowah prophesies about Ghanaian Cedi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei captured attention with a bold forecast about the Ghanaian cedi.

In a viral video, the man of God confidently prophesied that this would be a significant turnaround for the cedi, which began 2026 with a 4% depreciation against the U.S. dollar.

He claimed that by 2027, the cedi would strengthen and would sell at GH¢ 6.48 against the greenbuck.

