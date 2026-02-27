President John Mahama will deliver his second State of the Nation Address in his second administration

Key topics Mahama will touch on include the economy, infrastructure development, education reforms, and healthcare improvements for Ghanaians

The address is coming off amid attempts to quash a protest against illegal mining near Parliament House

President John Mahama is set to deliver the State of the Nation Address in Parliament today, February 27, the second of this administration.

Before Parliament, he will be outlining the government’s performance over the past year and outlining a roadmap for the year ahead.

The address may be met with some controversy, given that police are trying to quash a nearby protest against illegal mining.

The protest had been scheduled to take place adjacent to Parliament House, near the Osu cemetery, but reports indicate that police have sought an injunction against the protest in court.

Illegal mining is likely to feature in the protest, alongside critical sectors such as the economy, infrastructure development, education, healthcare delivery, and the energy sector.

Lawmakers, government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, traditional leaders, civil society organisations, and other key stakeholders are expected to be present for the address, which traditionally sets the tone for national discourse and policymaking.

On the economic front, Mahama is expected to address issues relating to inflation, public debt management, revenue mobilisation, job creation, and efforts to stabilise the macroeconomic environment.

With the economy remaining a major concern for many Ghanaians, the President is expected to outline measures his administration has implemented to promote growth, attract investment, and cushion citizens against prevailing hardships.

Infrastructure development is also expected to feature prominently in the address.

The President is likely to highlight progress made in road construction, housing projects, water and sanitation initiatives, and other public works undertaken across the country.

Updates on ongoing flagship projects, as well as new initiatives aimed at accelerating development, are expected to be detailed.

In the area of education, the Mahama is expected to speak on reforms and interventions designed to improve access, quality, and equity within the sector. This may include updates on school infrastructure, teacher recruitment and training, technical and vocational education expansion, and policies aimed at strengthening tertiary institutions.

Healthcare delivery is another key area likely to receive attention.

Mahama is expected to provide an assessment of investments in hospitals and clinics, expansion of health facilities, recruitment of medical personnel, and measures to improve access to affordable healthcare services nationwide.

