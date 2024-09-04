A Ghanaian man who works as a commercial okada rider has stated how much he makes from his business daily

In a video doing the rounds on social media, the unnamed okada rider said he earned between GH¢150 to GH¢200 a day

In the same video, the okada rider added that he also makes about GH¢600 a week as a net salary from his daily sales

A Ghanaian motor rider, popularly referred to as okada, has opened up about his job, giving an insight into how much he makes daily.

The unidentified rider stated that he earns enough from his work to provide for his needs.

Ghanaian Okada rider opens up about his job and states his daily earnings. Photo credit: @kinsaf7/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Speaking to a social media content creator in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the okada rider said he could make more than GH¢200 on a good business day.

"On a good day, my roughly money that I make is GH¢200 or GH¢250, but actually it fall under GH¢200 or GH¢150 and sometimes less than GH¢150," he said.

Okada rider outlines his weekly earnings

He further stated in the video that he makes about GH¢600 weekly from his okada job as his net salary.

"If I make a sales of let say, GH¢150 a day, the week, after taking my fuel, like GH¢50, GH¢50 out of it, the six days would be GH¢600," he stated.

Okada rider brags about his job

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh publication, a young okada rider bragged about his job, claiming he earns more than the average banker in Ghana.

The okada rider said in a video that he earned GH¢7,000 a month from a daily savings of GH¢200 on his job, adding that he was living better than others.

His assertions about his earnings caused a buzz on social media with many Ghanaians who came across his video debating the validity of his claims.

While others believed it was possible to make the amount the okada rider claimed, others took the side of the banking job as being more respectable.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh