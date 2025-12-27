Ghanaian security agencies arrested over 100 suspected cybercriminals in Tabora and Lashibi, targeting mobile money and email scams

The security agencies seized 38 laptops and 150 mobile phones believed to be used in the cybercrime activities

The suspects, mostly Nigerian nationals, and a landlord who housed them will face prosecution under Ghanaian law

Security agencies arrested 141 suspected cybercriminals in an early-morning raid across Tabora and Lashibi, targeting organised networks involved in mobile money fraud and business email compromise scams.

According to the Communications Minister, Sam George, the intelligence-led operation took place on Saturday (December 27, 2025) through a collaboration between the Ghana Police Service, National Security, and the Ghana Immigration Service headquarters.

Sam George, Minister for Communication, announces the arrest of 141 alleged cybercriminals. Photo credit: Sam Dzata George

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, Sam George said they arrested 100 suspects in Tabora and 41 in Lashibi. The landlord who accommodated the 100 suspects in his house was also arrested.

"During the operation, 100 suspects were arrested in Tabora, while 41 suspects were apprehended in Lashibi, resulting in a total of 141 arrests. Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects are believed to be Nigerian nationals. Law enforcement agencies also recovered 38 laptops and 150 mobile phones, suspected to have been used in the commission of cyber-enabled financial crimes," he said.

"The team also arrested the Ghanaian landlord who accommodated 100 of the suspects in his house. Landlords have a duty to ensure that their premises are not used to facilitate or perpetuate crime," he added.

The suspects are alleged to have been involved in a range of cybercrime activities, including mobile money fraud, romance scams, business email compromise, and wire fraud.

Forensic analysis of the seized electronic devices is currently underway, and individuals found culpable will be processed in accordance with Ghanaian law.

The Minister urged Ghanaians to be vigilant, report any suspicious digital activities, and support national efforts to combat cybercrime. He added that Ghana is open to engaging foreigners conducting legitimate business.

"Ghana remains welcoming to all of our friends and neighbours interested in legitimate enterprise. However, if you are interested in committing a cybercrime, we will find you, arrest you, and deal with you decisively according to our laws."

Reactions to cybercrime arrests

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Sam George on Facebook. Read them below:

Anane Gabriel said:

"I like the landlord part. If the state starts arresting and prosecuting them. They will be vigilant about who to rent their house to."

Douglas Fraser wrote:

"Thank you, sir, for your diligent work. This has been going on in the area. Security/police are very much aware of them, they arrest them as and when they want to make money from them and release them as their 'Chairmen' come to intervene. I believe if this goes on for a whole year, at least it will reduce, and most of them will return to their countries, as most of them are not Ghanaians. May God grant you more wisdom to boot them out."

Brah Kofitenteng said:

"The widespread perception in some circles that Nigerians are associated with fraud, largely driven by high-profile cybercrime cases and viral narratives, is gradually becoming true."

Francis Kennedy Ocloo wrote:

"Wow! Nice nice! Resetting working! TheY should be prosecuted in Ghana. No deportation, they will be back."

Emmanuel Odoemelam said:

"Kudos to Ghana, particularly Sam Dzata George, for the great job. I will still keep saying this: do not send them back here, they may not be prosecuted. Let them face the law there in Ghana."

Seth Walker wrote:

"This Christmas is not good for fraud boys !! 😆."

Nana Akwasi Poku said:

"More action, no more empty talk. These mass arrests will serve as a wake-up call. I'm happy the landlord was arrested, too."

