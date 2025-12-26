Friends and government officials visited the tomb of late Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah to mark his 50th posthumous birthday

The memorial, held on Friday, December 26, 2025, was led by prominent figures including Joyce Bawa Mogtari and Obuobia Darko-Opoku

Dr Omane Boamah died in a military helicopter crash in August 2025, just months after being sworn in as Minister for Defence

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Friends and colleagues of Ghana's late former Defence Minister, Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, visited his tomb to observe what would have been his 50th birthday.

The visit, which fell on Friday, December 26, 2025, was marked by a solemn moment of remembrance reflecting on the life of the late Defence Minister.

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Obuobia Darko-Opoku, Stan Dogbey, and others visit the late Dr Edward Omane Boamah's tomb on his 50th birthday. Photo credit: Obuobia Darko-Opoku/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Some of the prominent figures who visited the tomb included Senior Presidential Staffer Joyce Bawa Mogtari, the Deputy Chief of Staff, Stan Dogbey, Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, Obuobia Darko-Opoku, and the Director of Protocol at the Jubilee House, Aikins Abrokwa, among other government officials.

In a Facebook post, Obuobia Darko-Opoku wrote an emotional tribute to the late Dr Omane Boamah.

"Omane Boamah!!! This morning, we came together in love and remembrance, marking what would have been your 50th birthday. Standing there, we felt your absence deeply, but also the closeness of your spirit—steady, familiar, and impossible to forget," she wrote.

"Time may be moving forward, but today reminded us that love does not move on; it stays, it remembers, and it honours. You are missed more than words can hold, and remembered with hearts full of gratitude and ache. We love you to bits!" she added.

Read the Facebook post below:

How did Dr Omane Boamah die?

The late Dr Omane Boamah died in a tragic military helicopter crash on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, a few months after he was sworn in as the Minister for Defence.

The helicopter was en route to Obuasi when contact was lost shortly after departing from Accra at 9:12 a.m. It was later confirmed that the helicopter had crashed, resulting in the deaths of eight individuals.

This tragic development was announced in an emergency press conference by Chief of Staff Julius Debrah at the Jubilee House, the seat of Government in Ghana.

8 bodies retrieved from the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of eight prominent Ghanaians. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Full list of victims of the helicopter crash:

Dr Edward Omane Boamah – Defence Minister

Dr Ibrahim Muntala Mohammed – Minister of Environment, Science and Technology

Limuna Muniru – Deputy National Security Coordinator

Samuel Aboagye – Deputy NADMO Director

Dr Samuel Sarpong – NDC Vice Chairman and former Ashanti Regional Minister

Peter Bafemi Anala – Squadron Leader

Manin Twum-Ampadu – Flying Officer

Ernest Addo Mensah – Sergeant

A mass funeral rite was held for the vctims of the helicopter crash on Friday, August 15, 2025 by the state.

Omane Boamah funeral rites

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the government had announced details for the final funeral rites of former Minister for Defence Edward Omande Boamah.

Boamah was one of the eight people who died in the Ghana Air Force helicopter crash on August 6, 2025.

Family, government officials, party executives, and the public are expected to attend event to be held in Koforidua.

Source: YEN.com.gh