Odo Broni has earned the admiration of many after a recent video of her went viral on social media

This comes after she paid a visit to Bishop Ajagurajah and exhibited a topmost level of humility upon meeting the spiritual leader

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared their views, with many praising Odo Broni

Odo Broni, the widow of the late Ghanaian legend Daddy Lumba, has been praised for her show of humility.

It all happened after she paid a visit to Ghanaian spiritual leader Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly known as “Ajagurajah.”

A video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, showed the moment Odo Broni’s vehicle arrived at the home of Ajagurajah.

She then stepped out, clad elegantly in black attire and upon noticing the camera, smiled briefly.

An incident which, however, caught the attention of many was the moment Ajagurajah stepped out to meet her.

Odo Broni quickly bowed to greet the revered spiritualist as a symbol of humility, after which she was ushered inside.

The video then showed her seated as she was welcomed into the abode of Ajagurajah.

Ajagurajah defends Odo Broni

Ajagurajah, in recent times, has voiced his support for Odo Broni, insisting she ought to be recognised as a wife of Daddy Lumba.

He opined that Akosua Serwaa did not stay by Daddy Lumba during his time of need and therefore did not deserve to benefit from his estate.

Ajagurajah said that Odo Broni worked hard to take care of Daddy Lumba hence deserved to inherit all the late musician worked for.

Reactions to Odo Broni visiting Ajagurajah

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared their views, with many opining that it was good for Odo Broni to visit Ajagurajah as a show of gratitude.

“Sika y3” indicated:

“This lady is so humble and down to earth. Whaaat? The legend is always grateful.”

“Beautiful Cocoa” added:

“This is my first time commenting on your posts. I like the way you received the guests.”

“yournightmare882” stated:

“Ah Sister yi ho akɔnnɔ papa… a mother of six paa… colour aa colour, homan sardine papa paaa ooo, Odo Broni to the whole wiase. Whatever you did for this family in their difficult time, may God continue to bless you more.”

“KOBBY CEO” wrote:

“Kaish we open de door for her koraa. May God richly bless you, Odo Kaakyire.”

“FRESH” added:

“Odo Broni, God will guide you and continue to bless you. Your blessings will flow abundantly upon your head.”

“Papaa de paapamus” reacted:

“Maame Serwaa is fighting with spirits indeed. But God is supreme, and Akosua Serwaa will emerge victorious in Jesus’ name.”

“queency” added:

“Infact, Odo Broni is beautiful. A mother of six paaaaaa—woooow!”

Ajagurajah foretells power struggle among Safo siblings

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Bishop Ajagurajah prophesied a looming power struggle among the children of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

In a video, the spiritual leader detailed a vision in which he saw a tussle between former lawmaker Adwoa Safo and her brother, Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena Jnr.

