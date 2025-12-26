Jean-Louis Gasset, the veteran French coach who led Montpellier and briefly managed the Ivory Coast, has passed away at the age of 72

He was controversially sacked by the Ivory Coast following their shocking 4-0 loss to Equatorial Guinea at AFCON 2023

Gasset spent the majority of his playing career at Montpellier, a club with deep family ties, as his father was one of its founders

Veteran French coach Jean-Louis Gasset, who was controversially dismissed by the Ivory Coast during the last Africa Cup of Nations before the team went on to lift the trophy, has passed away at the age of 72.

Montpellier, his former French club, confirmed on Friday, December 26, 2025, as sad tributes pour in.

According to the BBC, Gasset’s tenure with the Elephants ended following a stunning 4-0 defeat to Equatorial Guinea in the 2023 tournament’s final group stage match, one of the biggest shocks in AFCON history.

Despite the loss, Ivory Coast advanced as one of the best third-placed teams and ultimately won the championship under the guidance of Gasset’s assistant, Emerse Fae.

After returning to France, Gasset took charge of Olympique de Marseille, but his stint lasted just four months. He later returned to Montpellier last season; however, the club’s struggles with relegation led to his dismissal in April.

Gasset had deep ties with Montpellier, having spent most of his playing career there, following in the footsteps of his father, one of the club’s founders.

Meanwhile, according to The Irish Sun, the cause of his death has not yet been disclosed.

Tributes flood in for Gasset

@Diez: ''Saint Étienne's Day, just like a symbol for us supporters of ASSE. We won't forget you, Jean Louis. Rest in Peace.''

@Bonnaert: ''Great sadness in the face of this news . A great gentleman of football . May he rest in peace . Condolences to his loved ones! French football finds itself orphaned. Thank you, Mr. Gasset, you were one of the greatest.''

@Tomeus: ''Sad news.. He won unanimous acclaim everywhere he went, Gasset is a great Man of French football. A passionate Man with rare kindness. Goodbye Papi Gasset.''

@Boillatoille: ''What a sadness, it's the end of the big mouths with strong accents, but with big hearts. The time of rustic chats, real without stars. The time of raw showers, of cigarettes on the touchlines. The time when football was less sharp, less pretentious.''

@Arlo: ''Just 2 months ago he was in the match commentary like life... May he rest in peace, wishing courage to his family and loved ones.''

@Bushman: ''He would have worked right up to the end. I had noticed he was less in shape these last few days, with a tired voice and a marked face. I suspected things weren't going super well, but not to that extent.''

@Sextuple Saint Germain: ''You were a great gentleman. Your kindness will have marked all the supporters of PSG. Thank you for everything Jean-Louis. Rest in peace.''

