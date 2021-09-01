Ghana celebrities Cina Soul and Kid have long been rumoured to be a celebrity couple

The duo have been seen in many loved-up photos together that deepen the rumours

Recently Cina Soul, in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM said Ghanaians should not be surprised if she gets married to Kidi

Ghanaian music powerhouses Cina Soul known in real life as Christie Quincyna Quarcoopome and Kidi born Dennis Dwamena have been in the news for a while over some dating rumors.

The duo appears to spend a lot of time together and their many lovey-dovey photos lean into the suspicion that they might be dating.

They have worked on many projects together with Cina being one of the main characters in Kidi's Sugar Movie.

6 photos of singers Kidi and Cina Soul that show they would make a perfect couple. Source: Instagram: Modified by author

Source: Instagram

In that project, the duo locked lips in one of the scenes which caused many Ghanaians to conclude that they were dating.

The duo has however not come out to deny or refute the dating claims that appear to have existed for a long time.

However, in a recent interview, silky-voiced Cina Soul said that it should not come as a surprise to people if she gets married to Kidi.

While speaking in an interview with Ola Michaels on Accra-based Okay FM, Cina Soul indicated that she had known Kidi way back during their university days and that they had some for of bromance going on.

According to her, Kidi has been very instrumental in her music career and they have a very strong friendship.

Cina revealed that she did not consider Kidi as an elder brother guiding her through the music industry but rather looked at him more like a friend.

She added that they were so fond of each other and goofed around a lot at the least opportunity.

When it came to speaking about their relationship, Cina Soul said she was not going to rule out anything and say they were not cool with each other.

The Ojorley hitmaker said it would not come as a surprise if she decides to accept Kidi's proposal and end up marrying him.

She recounted the many times that they have supported each other both personally and in their careers.

Today, YEN.com.gh brings you 6 loved-up photos of Kidi and Cina Soul that show they would make a lovely couple.

