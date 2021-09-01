The chairman of Obanliku local government area of Cross River state, Evangelist Margaret Inde, has got people talking on social media

Inde has come under fire for sharing hoe, cutlass and one tuber of yam to farmers as a way to empower them

These items were shared by the chairman during the New Yam festival held on Friday, August 27

Many who shared their thoughts on the development wondered why the farmers were comfortable receiving such items as empowerment

The chairman of Obanliku local government area of Cross River, Evangelist Margaret Inde, has empowered farmers with a hoe, a cutlass and one tuber of yam each.

According to Sahara Reporters, the farmers received the items during activities to mark the 30th anniversary of the birth of the local government area as well as celebration of the New Yam festival held on Friday, August 27.

Social media users have shared their thoughts on the empowerment. Photo credit: Adins Maryo

Source: UGC

Nigerians on social media were not impressed with the chairman's gesture and many of them shared their thoughts on the development.

Sharing photos of the empowerment on her Facebook page, Adins Maryo wrote:

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"Evangelist Margaret Inde, Executive Chairman Obanliku Local Govt in Cross Rivers Steti empowered youths with yam , cutlass & hoe . What a wonder working chairman."

Nigerians react

Ude Gabriel said:

"Chai... and the people even queue up to take it, It's a pity. next would be to empower them with red oil and firewood."

Frank Nnamdi commented:

"Omg....how did I end up in this country??"

Justus Onyemachi wrote:

"For what now?"

Red Ivy Osarumwense said:

"To do what with them."

David Ola Peju comented:

"Are u for real?"

Akpabuo Greg commented:

"Instead of the youth to beat her up and ask for better empowerment they are shaking hands with her. Posterity will judge her. If someone is poor does it mean he cannot think? Politicians mak una fear God o!"

Nigerian lady celebrates bountiful maize harvest

In other news, a Nigerian lady identified as Esther Ochoga took to social media to celebrate her bountiful harvest after venturing into agriculture.

The young lady, who has a maize farm, said the first step for people to make their lives better is to know what they want.

According to Esther, unless people know what you want, they will never arrive because you have no final destination.

Source: Yen.com.gh