Mzbel appeared on United Showbiz on UTV on May 2, 2026, and praised Special Ice Group founder Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong ahead of his 60th birthday

The singer humorously disclosed she once thought Dr Ofori Sarpong and Dr Osei Kwame Despite were twins due to how inseparable the two billionaires appeared

Mzbel said Ghana would be better if more billionaires emulated Dr Ofori Sarpong's philanthropy, with her comments drawing widespread praise online

Controversial Ghanaian singer Mzbel earned plaudits online after showering praises on Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

Mzbel heaps praises on Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong ahead of his 60th birthday celebration on May 5, 2026. Image credit: UTVGhana

Source: Facebook

The founder of the Special Ice Group of Companies is set to celebrate his 60th birthday on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, with several events already held to hail his impact on Ghanaian society.

On Saturday, May 2, Mzbel appeared on United Showbiz on UTV and joined the panel in praising the businessman before his birthday.

Mzbel said she had always thought Dr Ofori Sarpong and Dr Osei Kwame Despite, the founder of Despite Media, UTV’s parent company, were twins until she learned otherwise.

“I used to think he was Dr Osei Kwame Despite's brother, because whenever you see one, you are bound to see the other. When Despite wears white, he also wears white, and when Despite wears black, he does the same. So I always thought they were twins or very close brothers. Until I realized they are just friends who have turned into a family,” she said.

The 16 Years Hitmaker said Dr Ofori Sarpong was a billionaire worth his salt who often undertook philanthropic measures to better society, and said Ghana would be much better if other billionaires emulated him.

“He is doing a lot, he is doing great things, at PRESEC, on social media, and on television, we see all he does. So I hope his benevolence sets an example for others to follow. If we had more billionaires like him in the country, a lot of suffering would be eliminated. So we wish him well, wisdom, and more. Whatever he yearns for on this earth, may God open the way for him to achieve it and more,” she added.

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong has, over the years, earned a reputation as one of Ghana’s most generous wealthy individuals, carrying out donation exercises to support sectors of Ghanaian society, including education, healthcare, and faith-based initiatives.

In 2025, he donated laptops to the University of Ghana and the Presbyterian Boys Secondary School (PRESEC) Legon, his alma mater, underscoring his dedication to helping solve problems in society.

Mzbel’s comment sparked positive reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians praising her for giving Dr Ofori Sarpong the praise he deserved.

Below is the Twitter post of Mzbel eulogisng Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

Despite and other members of the East Legon Executive Club give Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong premium alcoholic beverages ahead of his 60th birthday. Image credit: @kennedyosei

Source: Instagram

East Legon Executives donate to Ofori Sarpong

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong received a generous donation of drinks from members of the East Legon Executive Club ahead of his 60th birthday celebrations.

The members presented him with expensive alcoholic beverages so he could use them to serve guests during the celebration on May 5.

Source: YEN.com.gh