Atlético Madrid filed a complaint to UEFA after fireworks disrupted their team hotel hours before facing Arsenal on Tuesday

The disturbance followed a tense first leg that saw VAR drama involving Eberechi Eze and a clash between Diego Simeone and Ben White

Despite concerns, key players including Julián Álvarez and Marcos Llorente were fit and travelled for the decisive second leg

Atlético Madrid have reportedly “launched a furious complaint” to UEFA following events that took place just hours before their UEFA Champions League semi-final against Arsenal on Tuesday night.

The Spanish club are said to have lodged the complaint after fireworks were set off outside their London hotel in the early hours of the morning, disrupting preparations ahead of the crucial clash.

Atlético Madrid lodge complaint to UEFA hours before clash with Arsenal FC

Source: Getty Images

The first leg of the tie had already been filled with controversy, as Eberechi Eze saw a late penalty decision overturned by VAR.

After the match, Diego Simeone was also involved in a heated exchange with Arsenal defender Ben White after the Englishman walked across Atlético’s club crest near the tunnel.

However, tensions appear to have escalated further, with suggestions that Arsenal may have responded in their own way in what has become a battle between two sides known for their “dark arts.”

Atlético file complaint to UEFA

Spanish outlet Marca reports that Atlético quickly raised their concerns with UEFA, although it remains unclear whether any action can be taken, as such tactics have often been seen around major European fixtures.

The report details that the first fireworks were set off at around 1:30am, with more loud explosions following just 20 minutes later near the team hotel. At least one player is believed to have had their sleep disrupted as a result.

Despite the disturbance, Simeone will be encouraged by the availability of several key players for the trip to north London.

Concerns had been raised over the fitness of Julián Álvarez, Giuliano Simeone, Marcos Llorente and Dávid Hancko in recent days, but all four have travelled with the squad.

Pablo Barrios and Nico González are the only notable absentees, while Alexander Sørloth has made the trip despite missing Atlético’s last two matches.

Source: YEN.com.gh