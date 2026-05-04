Thierno Barry brought a touch of Ghanaian flair to the Premier League after celebrating his goal against Man City with the viral Kakalika dance

The French forward pulled off the popular move after drawing Everton level during their clash at Hill Dickinson Stadium

Barry now joins a growing list of football stars embracing the dance challenge popularised by Ghanaian music duo DopeNation

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Everton forward Thierno Barry added a Ghanaian touch to a dramatic Premier League clash after celebrating his goal against Manchester City with the viral Kakalika dance.

The 23-year-old came off the bench and made an instant impact at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, helping Everton fight back in an entertaining contest that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Everton Star Thierno Barry Nets Crucial Goal vs Man City, Pulls Off Kakalika Celebration. Photo by Stu Forster.

Source: Getty Images

Barry needed only four minutes to announce himself. The French striker capitalised on a poor backpass from Marc Guehi, timing his run perfectly before calmly slotting the ball beyond Gianluigi Donnarumma.

There was immediate tension inside the stadium as Manchester City players appealed for offside.

However, after a VAR review, the goal stood, with replays confirming Barry had stayed onside before punishing the error.

The equaliser cancelled out Jeremy Doku’s sterling first-half opener and breathed new life into Everton’s performance.

Barry pulls off Kakalika dance vs City

After the goal was confirmed, Barry turned to the crowd and pulled off the now-famous Kakalika dance celebration, sending Everton fans into a frenzy.

In videos circulating on social media and sighted by YEN.com.gh, the forward confidently showed off the dance moves before teammate Iliman Ndiaye joined him in celebration.

Watch Barry's Kakalika dance, as shared on X:

Barry has now joined a growing list of footballers embracing the Ghanaian inspired dance craze. Newcastle United striker William Osula previously performed the celebration after scoring against Bournemouth, while Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku also pulled it off after netting against Germany in a pre-World Cup friendly.

Interestingly, both Barry and Osula saw their goals checked by VAR before eventually celebrating.

The atmosphere lifted Everton even further as Jake O’Brien soon completed the turnaround with a second goal for the hosts.

Barry’s brace not enough as City draw

Barry was not done yet. The Everton attacker grabbed his second goal in the 81st minute to restore his side’s advantage after Erling Haaland had briefly brought City back into the contest.

But the drama was far from over.

Marc Guehi, who had earlier made the costly error, redeemed himself in stoppage time by setting up Doku for a late equaliser to rescue a point for Manchester City.

The draw leaves City five points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal, although Pep Guardiola’s side still have a game in hand ahead of their next fixture against Brentford on May 9.

From a Ghanaian perspective, the growing global popularity of the Kakalika dance continues to gather momentum.

However, it was a quieter outing for Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo, whose recent dip in form continued after he failed to convert a number of chances before being substituted in the 74th minute.

Source: YEN.com.gh