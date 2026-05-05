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Apostle Femi Lazarus Reportedly Relocates to Kenya, Says Move is "Divine Instruction"
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Apostle Femi Lazarus Reportedly Relocates to Kenya, Says Move is "Divine Instruction"

by  Ruth Sekyi
2 min read
  • Popular Nigerian cleric Apostle Femi Lazarus has officially relocated to Kenya to continue his ministry work
  • The preacher revealed that his decision to move with his family was based on a direct instruction from God
  • The relocation has sparked a debate online regarding the "Japa" trend and the current state of Nigeria

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Apostle Femi Lazarus has generated significant conversation online after allegedly announcing his relocation to Kenya.

Apostle Femi Lazarus, Kenya relocation, Nigeria Japa trend, Nigerian pastor, spiritual assignment, divine direction, East Africa ministry, popular cleric, God
Apostle Femi Lazarus reportedly relocates to Kenya after receiving divine instruction from God. Image credit: Apostle Femi Lazarus/Facebook.
Source: Facebook

The popular Nigerian pastor confirmed that he has moved to the East African nation with his family to begin a new phase of his spiritual assignment.

Reason Apostle Femi relocated to Kenya

According to a report by Instablog9ja on X, the cleric emphasised that the transition was not a personal choice. He noted that the move is part of a broader mission to reach a wider audience and establish a stronger presence in East Africa.

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In his words:

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"God instructed me to relocate to Kenya."

The statement has drawn attention due to his popularity and the ongoing trend of Nigerians moving abroad for various reasons.

Apostle Lazarus indicated that this signals a new phase in his ministry.

While he continues his work in the new environment, many netizens have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the spiritual and economic implications of the move.

Read the details in the X post below.

Reactions to Apostle Femi relocating to Kenya

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to Apostle Femi Lazarus's relocation below:

@abraham_gidi said:

"He couldn't bear that Tinubu is supporting. I thought he said Tinubu is the best for Nigeria!!"

@raffhell wrote:

"Shepherd don run leave he sheeps o.."

@nwaocheimarvel stated:

"God didn't send him to Northern Nigeria, Sudan, Afghanistan, Niger, Congo or Somalia; he sent him to a peaceful Kenya."

@SE7EN690543 added:

"People fit still talk say na cos money Dey that side 😂"

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@kelvinhenry4L shared:

"God tell am make he japa 😂🤣 Lol. Somebody shout POWEEERRR."

Ghanaian lady celebrates becoming a US citizen

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that congratulatory messages have poured in for the young Ghanaian lady who relocated to the US.

This comes after she took to TikTok to announce that she had completed her successful basic training to become a soldier in the US Army.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

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