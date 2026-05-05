Manchester City Condemn Reported Racist Abuse of Semenyo and Guéhi at Everton Match
- Manchester City has strongly condemned racist abuse aimed at Antoine Semenyo and demanded accountability after the incident at Everton
- The Etihad outfit expressed deep concern over vile online racism directed at Marc Guéhi, calling for zero tolerance in football
- City pledged full support for both players as authorities move swiftly to investigate and identify those responsible
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Manchester City have condemned the alleged racist abuse aimed at Antoine Semenyo during their Premier League match against Everton on Monday, May 4, 2026, describing the behaviour as unacceptable.
The spoils were shared between David Moyes' side and Pep Guardiola's men, with Jeremy Doku and Thierno Barry scoring a brace each.
In an official club statement released on Tuesday afternoon, Manchester City wrote:
“Manchester City strongly condemns the racist abuse directed towards Antoine Semenyo at yesterday’s match.”
City also welcomed action taken following the incident, adding:
“We welcome the swift action taken by Everton and the police to identify the individual responsible.”
Man City condemns Guéhi abuse
Meanwhile, the club further expressed concern after reports emerged that Marc Guéhi was also targeted online.
“We are also incredibly disappointed to hear that Marc Guéhi was subject to a series of vile racist social media posts last night.”
Manchester City reaffirmed their stance against discrimination and pledged backing for both players.
“We will continue to offer our full support to both Antoine and Marc and never accept discrimination of any kind in our game.”
Which team will win the Premier League?
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Opta's updated Premier League title predictions following the Manchester City vs. Everton 3-3 draw.
Opta’s supercomputer now favours Arsenal as strong title favourites, while other results have impacted both relegation and survival battles.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh