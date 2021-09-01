A young lady, Awola Beatrice, has with heavy tears in her eyes appealed to people to rescue her family members who have been thrown out to the street

The lady revealed that their uncle has been instituting court cases since their father's death to take over their house

Now that he has succeeded, he got all their furniture out of the compound, leaving the family without a home

A young Nigerian lady identified as Awola Beatrice has cried out in a viral video after their uncle threw them out of their father’s house following the man’s death.

In the clip, the lady with tears in her eyes stated that since her father died on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, the uncle has been mounting big pressure on them, seeking to take over the properties.

The lady cried out for help after her uncle threw them out of their father's house. Photo source: @instablog9ja

A cry for help

The lady, while filming, showed their properties the man threw out. Beatrice, therefore, asked social media users to come to her family’s rescue.

Beatrice said they are presently helpless. She revealed that all members of the family, three girls one boy, and mother, are all out and at the mercy of the elements.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has attracted over 2,000 comments and thousands of views.

How can someone be so wicked?

"This is so touching, please let’s help her."

"Sad. Men/Women, if you have assets and you intend to pass them on to your loved ones, do a Will. It saves you/them from all these drama/unfortunate events."

"He’s no more an uncle to you!! He’s your enemy now."

"Marry from a good family."

"This thing is making me angry!!!! Una nor sabi fight, and this thing still happens?"

"These wicked uncles!!! I dunno how they breathe doing these things."

"When i say brother dey kill brother una say na lie see afternoon witchcraft."

